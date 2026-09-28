Asian Games 2026: How Shreyas Iyer's men enter cricket semifinal without playing a single ball against Afghanistan?

The Indian men's cricket team entered the semifinal of the Asian Games 2026 without breaking a sweat after their quarterfinal match against Afghanistan was abandoned at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin on Monday. Ranked no.2 in the world, defending champions India entered the competition directly in the quarterfinals due to higher ICC T20I Rankings.
They landed in Tokyo, Japan around September 20, and competed in a rain-truncated one-off T20I against Japan on September 22. Following the two-run win over Japan, the Indian team travelled to Nisshin the day after, but had not been able to train outdoors due to rain.
The Men in Blue had their first outdoor training camp just on the eve of the quarterfinal, under gloomy and cloudy conditions. The day started with rain washing out the Pakistan vs Hong Kong quarterfinal. With all the games being played at the same venue, it was impossible to get the ground ready for the India vs Afghanistan encounter.
It must be noted that the drainage system in Japan is not as well equipped as other Asian countries. Although some of the India and Afghanistan players came out on the ground, but none did any activity before the final call was taken by the organisers.
India entered the semifinals by the virtue of their highest ranking or seeding in the latest ICC T20I Rankings.
More to follow….