Asian Games 2026: How Shreyas Iyer's men enter cricket semifinal without playing a single ball against Afghanistan?

The Indian men's cricket team entered the semifinal of the Asian Games 2026 without breaking a sweat after their quarterfinal match against Afghanistan was abandoned at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin on Monday. Ranked no.2 in the world, defending champions India entered the competition directly in the quarterfinals due to higher ICC T20I Rankings.

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They landed in Tokyo, Japan around September 20, and competed in a rain-truncated one-off T20I against Japan on September 22. Following the two-run win over Japan, the Indian team travelled to Nisshin the day after, but had not been able to train outdoors due to rain.

The Men in Blue had their first outdoor training camp just on the eve of the quarterfinal, under gloomy and cloudy conditions. The day started with rain washing out the Pakistan vs Hong Kong quarterfinal. With all the games being played at the same venue, it was impossible to get the ground ready for the India vs Afghanistan encounter.

It must be noted that the drainage system in Japan is not as well equipped as other Asian countries. Although some of the India and Afghanistan players came out on the ground, but none did any activity before the final call was taken by the organisers.

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Why India prevailed without playing a ball? India entered the semifinals by the virtue of their highest ranking or seeding in the latest ICC T20I Rankings.



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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in