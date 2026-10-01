Asian Games 2026: India set up final date with Pakistan after thumping Sri Lanka in men's cricket semifinal

Looking to chase down a target of 170, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 45 in 9.5 overs. 

PN Vishnu
Published1 Oct 2026, 12:39 PM IST
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India will take on Pakistan in the final of the men's cricket tournament at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan.
India will take on Pakistan in the final of the men's cricket tournament at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan. (PTI)

Shreyas Iyer-led Team India defeated Sri Lanka by 124 runs in the men's cricket semifinal at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya to qualify for the final.

India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the summit clash in Nisshin on Saturday.

More to follow

About the Author

PN Vishnu

PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football. <br><br> Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026. <br><br> Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel. <br><br> Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.

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