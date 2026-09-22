Asian Games 2026 medal tally: Harmanpreet Kaur & Co clinch first gold; where does India sit in updated standings?

Indian opened its Asian Games 2026 gold medal account on Tuesday after the Harmanpreet Kaur-led women's cricket team defended their title, beating Sri Lanka by 147 runs in the final at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin. It was India's first gold medal of the Aichi-Nagoya Games and seventh overall following five in shooting and one in Mixed Martial Arts.

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Electing to bat in a rematch of the Hangzhou final, India racked up an imposing 216/3, propelled by blistering knocks from openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma. Richa Ghosh put the icing on the cake with an unbeaten 49 off just 22 balls to power India well beyond the 200.

The defending champions then delivered a clinical bowling performance, bundling out Sri Lanka for 69 in under 16 overs. For India Deepti Sharma took three wickets, while Shree Charani, Shreyanka Patil and Shafali Verma, all finished with two wickets each.

Later on the day, the Indian men's badminton team, silver medallists at Hangzhou 2023, assured themselves a medal after beating hosts Japan in the quarterfinal at the Ichinomiya City Municipal Gymnasium on Tuesday. Reaching the semifinals itself assures themselves a medal.

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Asian Games 2026 updated medal tally

Position Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 China 29 12 7 48 2 Japan 9 14 15 38 3 Kazakhstan 6 1 5 12 4 South Korea 5 4 15 24 5 Thailand 4 1 1 6 8 India 1 4 2 7

In the official medal tally, the standings are determined the number of gold medals won by each country. The silver and bronze medals are used as the next best criteria in case the gold count is tied.

Also Read | India win maiden gold at Asian Games 2026 as Women in Blue defend cricket title

How many medals India won in 2023 Asiad? India have won a record-breaking 100-plus medals in the previous edition in Hangzhou. with 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze, India set a new benchmark at the Asian level with 107 medals. It was also the first time in the history India's medal tally crossed the three-figure mark.

In fact, the 2023 accumulation also made India the fourth country after China, Japan and the Republic of Korea to win 100 or more medals in a single edition of the Asian Games. In 2018, India had won 70 medals.

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Indian medal winners at Asian Games 2026

No. Athlete Sport Event Medal 1 Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar, Vidarsa Vinod Shooting Women's 10m air rifle team Silver 2 Elavenil Valarivan Shooting Women's 10m air rifle Silver 3 Rudrankksh Patil, Parth Mane, Himanshu Dhillon Shooting Men's 10m air rifle team Silver 4 Himanshu Dhillon Shooting Men’s 10m air rifle Silver 5 Rudrankksh Patil Shooting Men’s 10m air rifle Bronze 6 Suchika Tariyal Mixed martial arts Women’s traditional -60kg Bronze 7 Team India Cricket Women's Gold

Earlier, India added four medals to its tally on Monday, with shooting once again at the forefront of the medal haul. Himanshu Dhillon won silver and Rudrankksh Patil secured bronze in the men’s 10m air rifle individual event. The two then joined 18-year-old Parth Mane to claim silver in the team event, as India finished with 1898.4 points.

Also Read | Suchika Tariyal bags historic MMA bronze for India at Asian Games 2026

The fourth came from 36-year-old Indian MMA star Suchika Tariyal, who claimed a historic bronze. It was India's first MMA medal at the Asian Games as the sport makes its debut in the 2026 edition.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in