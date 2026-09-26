Asian Games 2026 men's cricket quarterfinal schedule: Full fixtures, dates, venues, timing in IST - All you need to know

The men's cricket quarterfinal fixtures at the Asian Games 2026 became clearer on Saturday after the group encounters concluded at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin. Two matches were scheduled for September 26, with both the games being washed out due to rain. While Nepal were slated to play hosts Japan, Malaysia were scheduled to play Oman.

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With the group stage done and dusted, Nepal and Afghanistan qualified for the quarterfinals as the first and second-placed teams from Group A. Malaysia and Oman took the top two spots in Group B to enter the last eight stage. Defending champions India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan were directly placed in the quarterfinals due to their ICC T20I Rankings.

Also Read | Asian Games 2026: Nepal knock Japan out after Group A match washed out

For India, the Shreyas Iyer's men will take on Afghanistan on September 28. In fact, India recently whitewashed Afghanistan 3-0 in a T20I series earlier this month in New Delhi. India's arch-rivals Pakistan, will take on Hong Kong on the same day in another quarterfinal.

On September 29, Nepal will take on Sri Lanka while Malaysia face Bangladesh in the rest of the two quarterfinals. If India win against Afghanistan, the Men in Blue will take on either Nepal or Sri Lanka.

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Will there be a India vs Pakistan in Japan? There is a possibility of an India vs Pakistan clash at the Asian Games 2026 men's cricket competition, but only if both the teams qualify to the final. If Pakistan win against Hong Kong, the Men in Green will then take on either Bangladesh or Malaysia in the last four stage.

There was a possibility of an India vs Pakistan in the women's cricket competition, but the Women in Green exited in the semifinals. Indian women defeated Sri Lanka in the final by 100-plus runs to defend their gold medal in Aichi-Nagoya.

Asian Games 2026 Men's cricket quarterfinal schedule

Date Quarterfinal fixtures Time (in IST) Venue September 28 India vs Afghanistan 10 AM Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin September 28 Pakistan vs Hong Kong 5:30 AM Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin September 29 Sri Lanka vs Nepal 5:30 AM Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin September 29 Bangladesh vs Malaysia 10 AM Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin October 1 1st semifinal 5:30 AM Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin October 1 2nd semifinal 10 AM Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin October 3 Bronze-medal match 5:30 AM Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin October 3 Gold-medal match 10 AM Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin

The semifinals of the Asian Games 2026 men's cricket competition will take place on October 1, with the gold medal match and bronze medal match scheduled for two days later.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in