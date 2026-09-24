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Asian Games 2026: Mohammad Akram, bowlers star as Afghanistan begin campaign with 48-run win over Japan

After Mohammad Akram top-scored for Afghanistan with 34 runs, Arab Gul Momand took four wickets to bowl out Japan for just 81 runs. 

PN Vishnu
Published24 Sep 2026, 10:26 AM IST
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File image of Abdullah Ahmadzai, who took two wickets against Japan in Asian games 2026.
File image of Abdullah Ahmadzai, who took two wickets against Japan in Asian games 2026. (Sri Lanka Cricket )
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Afghanistan began their men’s cricket campaign at the Asian Games 2026 with a 48-run victory over hosts Japan in the opening Group A match at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin on Thursday.

After Japan won the toss and elected to field, Afghanistan posted 129/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Japan were bowled out for 81 in 19.3 overs, giving Afghanistan a winning start to their campaign.

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Mohammad Akram top-scored for Afghanistan with 34 off 29 balls, hitting two fours and two sixes. He added 38 runs with Karim Janat, who contributed 21 from 23 deliveries with two fours.

Akram was eventually dismissed in the 13th over, with Afghanistan at 68/3.

Captain Darwish Rasooli then made 29 off 27 balls, including four boundaries. He shared a partnership with wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Ishaq, who finished unbeaten on 25 from 17 deliveries. Ishaq struck two fours and a six.

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Ismat Alam was the final Afghanistan batter dismissed, falling for three from three balls as the side finished on 129/6.

Japan's bowlers take six wickets

Japan's bowling effort included two wickets each for Ibrahim Takahashi and Shoma Sugaya-Slater.

Takahashi conceded 19 runs from his four overs, while Sugaya-Slater finished with figures of 2/18 from three overs. Reo Sakurano-Thomas and Benjamin Ito-Davis claimed one wicket apiece.

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Japan struggle in chase

Japan began their chase with the dismissal of Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake for a duck. Reo Sakurano-Thomas and Captain Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming then attempted to rebuild the innings.

Kadowaki-Fleming was Japan's highest scorer with 31 from 30 deliveries, while Sakurano-Thomas contributed 14 from 15 balls.

Afghanistan continued to take wickets as Japan struggled to build partnerships. Nangeyalia Kharote was the leading wicket-taker, claiming 3/19 from 3.3 overs.

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Japan were eventually dismissed for 81 in 19.3 overs, handing Afghanistan a 48-run victory.

Afghanistan are scheduled to face Nepal on 25 September in their final group-stage match, while Japan will take on Nepal a day later.

The top two teams from each group advance to the knockout stage, while India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have already been seeded into the quarter-finals.

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Afghanistan had finished as runners-up in the men's cricket competition at the previous Asian Games in Hangzhou. The 2026 men's tournament is being played from 24 September to 3 October.

Afghanistan's opening victory gives them two points in Group A.

About the Author

PN Vishnu

PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More

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