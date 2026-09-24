Asian Games 2026: Mohammad Akram, bowlers star as Afghanistan begin campaign with 48-run win over Japan

Afghanistan began their men’s cricket campaign at the Asian Games 2026 with a 48-run victory over hosts Japan in the opening Group A match at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin on Thursday.

After Japan won the toss and elected to field, Afghanistan posted 129/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Japan were bowled out for 81 in 19.3 overs, giving Afghanistan a winning start to their campaign.

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Mohammad Akram top-scored for Afghanistan with 34 off 29 balls, hitting two fours and two sixes. He added 38 runs with Karim Janat, who contributed 21 from 23 deliveries with two fours.

Akram was eventually dismissed in the 13th over, with Afghanistan at 68/3.

Captain Darwish Rasooli then made 29 off 27 balls, including four boundaries. He shared a partnership with wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Ishaq, who finished unbeaten on 25 from 17 deliveries. Ishaq struck two fours and a six.

Ismat Alam was the final Afghanistan batter dismissed, falling for three from three balls as the side finished on 129/6.

Japan's bowlers take six wickets Japan's bowling effort included two wickets each for Ibrahim Takahashi and Shoma Sugaya-Slater.

Takahashi conceded 19 runs from his four overs, while Sugaya-Slater finished with figures of 2/18 from three overs. Reo Sakurano-Thomas and Benjamin Ito-Davis claimed one wicket apiece.

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Japan struggle in chase Japan began their chase with the dismissal of Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake for a duck. Reo Sakurano-Thomas and Captain Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming then attempted to rebuild the innings.

Kadowaki-Fleming was Japan's highest scorer with 31 from 30 deliveries, while Sakurano-Thomas contributed 14 from 15 balls.

Afghanistan continued to take wickets as Japan struggled to build partnerships. Nangeyalia Kharote was the leading wicket-taker, claiming 3/19 from 3.3 overs.

Japan were eventually dismissed for 81 in 19.3 overs, handing Afghanistan a 48-run victory.

Afghanistan are scheduled to face Nepal on 25 September in their final group-stage match, while Japan will take on Nepal a day later.

The top two teams from each group advance to the knockout stage, while India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have already been seeded into the quarter-finals.

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Afghanistan had finished as runners-up in the men's cricket competition at the previous Asian Games in Hangzhou. The 2026 men's tournament is being played from 24 September to 3 October.

Afghanistan's opening victory gives them two points in Group A.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.