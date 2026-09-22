Asian Games 2026: Shafali becomes batter with most runs in womens T20Is during a calendar year

Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 22 (ANI): Indian opener Shafali Verma continued her fine run in T20Is this year, becoming the batter with the most runs in a single calendar year in women's T20Is.

In the Asian Games title clash against Sri Lanka, Shafali slammed a 29-ball 48, with three fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 165.52.

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In 24 T20Is this year, Shafali has scored 863 runs at an average of 39.22 and a strike rate of 162.83, including a century and seven fifties, with a best score of 100*. She has surpassed South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt, who has so far managed 824 this year in 24 matches at an average of 43.36 with a strike rate of 138.72, including two centuries and four fifties, with a best score of 126*.

Her performances in the knockout matches since the 50-over World Cup 2025 final have been incredible. Since that 87-run knock against South Africa in the final, she has gone on an incredible run in T20Is, with blazing knocks of:

-Asia Cup semifinal: 64 (40)

-Asia Cup final: 68 (39)

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-Asian Games quarterfinal: 40* (15)

-Asian Games semifinal: 100* (49)

-Asian Games final: 48 (29).

This all combines to create an incredible stat sheet of 407 runs in six innings at an average of 101.75, including a century and three fifties.

Mandhana and Smriti are the first pair in women's T20I to reach 4,000 T20I runs as a duo, with 4,080 runs in 107 matches at an average of 39.23 and a run rate of 8.34, including six centuries and 26 half-century partnerships.

At the second spot is the UAE pair of Esha Oza, Theertha Satish (2,949 runs) followed by Australian pair of Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney (2,720 runs).

Coming to the match, India won the toss and elected to bat first. A 99-run stand between Smriti (79 in 45 balls, with five fours and seven sixes) and Shafali (48 in 29 balls, with three fours and three sixes) started off the proceedings for India.

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Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (19 in 17 balls, with three fours) failed to fire, but a fiery cameo from Richa Ghosh (49* in 22 balls, with six fours and three sixes) took India to 216/3. (ANI)