Asian Games 2026: VVS Laxman to take charge of Indian men's cricket team led by Shreyas Iyer in Japan

Former India cricketer and the current Director of Cricket at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE), VVS Laxman will take charge as the head coach of Indian men's cricket team at the Asian Games 2026, starting in Aichi-Nagoya in Japan, later this month. Indian are the defending champions in men's cricket competition at the Asian Games.

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As per the list of coaches released by the Sports Ministry, reported by ANI, Laxman will be joined by Sunil Joshi, Hrishikesh Kanitkar and Subhadeep Ghosh in the backroom staff. Laxman was also the head coach of the Indian men's cricket team, that won gold medal in 2023 in Hangzhou, China.

Also Read | Neeraj Chopra out of Asian Games 2026 due to ankle injury

The cricket competition at the Asian Games 2026 starts on September 24. The Indian men's cricket team will start their campaign on September 28, in the quarterfinals against the runners-up from Group A (which consists Nepal, Afghanistan and hosts Japan).

BCCI fields full-strength men's side The BCCI has named a full-strength squad unlike the previous edition, led by star batter Shreyas Iyer. The squad also has teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

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The top three includes Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan, followed by Iyer, Shivam Dube and Tilak Varma in the middle-order. Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Dube and Washington Sundar are the four all-rounders in the side for the Japan event.

Also Read | Major setback for India at Asian Games 2026 & Asia Cup as Jemimah ruled out

Varun Chakravarthy will lead the spin attack, while Bumrah spearheads the pace attack which also has Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh.

On the other hand, the Indian women's team will also defend its title and will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur. Amol Muzumdar will continue as the head coach of the Indian women’s team. Muzumdar will be assisted by bowling coach Aavishkar Salvi and fielding coach Munish Bali.

Why Gautam Gambhir won't travel to Japan? This is not the first time Laxman will be coaching the Indian men's team. At times when regular head coach Gautam Gambhir was busy with other series, Laxman stepped up, especially in tours to Ireland and Zimbabwe.

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Likewise, Gambhir will be busy with the senior team for the home ODI series against the West Indies, which starts on September 27. India will play the second and third ODIs on September 30 and October 3 respectively.

Also Read | Why India vs Pakistan can only happen in the 2026 Asian Games final – explained

Indian men's cricket team at Asian Games 2026 Indian men's cricket team: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in