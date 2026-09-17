Asian Games 2026: What will be Indian team's fate if women's cricket quarterfinal against Japan is washed out? Explained

The Asian Games 2026 women's cricket event started on Thursday in an unpleasant way after China bowed out without even playing a single delivery at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin. Unlike the men's event, the women's competition started from the knockouts, and will not feature a league stage.

The women's cricket competition consists of four quarterfinals, followed by two semifinals before concluding with the final or the gold medal match on September 22. However, rain played a major role on the opening day of the women's cricket competition, and is expected to impact in future too.

The opening game in Nisshin, on the outskirts of Nagoya, between Bangladesh and China has to be cancelled due to persistent bad weather. The Nigar Sultana Joty-led side progressed to the semifinals of the Asian Games 2026, on the basis of tournament's ranking rule.

China, without playing a game, had to return home. The second game between Pakistan and Thailand was also reduced to 11 overs per side due to rain. Pakistan won the game to make it to the last four stage.

Aichi weather update for September 18 The weather doesn't paint a good picture on September 18 when India open their campaign against hosts Japan at the same venue. The India women vs Japan women clash starts at 10:30 AM IST (2 PM local time).

According to Accuweather.com, there is a 86% probability of precipitation in the Aichi prefecture throughout day time. In the afternoon there is a possibility of 64% of precipitation. “Sun and some clouds with a couple of showers,” the website said about weather in Aichi on September 18.

View full Image View full Image Aichi weather update for September 18. ( Screengrab/Accuweather )

The temperature will be around 31 degrees, with a cloud cover of 39%.

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What will happen if India vs Japan is washed out? In case the clash between India and Japan is washed out, Harmanpreet Kaur's side will advance to the semifinals and join Bangladesh and Pakistan. According to Asian Games cricket playing conditions under Rule 16.10.2(b), the higher-ranked side advances to the next stage when a match is washed out. The same was applied in the 2022 edition as well.

While India are ranked third in ICC Women's T20I Team Rankings, Japan sit way below at 39. If all goes well, India will take on Bangladesh in the semifinal on September 20. There is a strong possibility of an India vs Pakistan in the final, provided Fatima Sana's side win the semifinal.