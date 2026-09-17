Asian Games 2026: What will be Indian team's fate if women's cricket quarterfinal against Japan is washed out? Explained

The Asian Games 2026 women's cricket event started on Thursday in an unpleasant way after China bowed out without even playing a single delivery at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin. Unlike the men's event, the women's competition started from the knockouts, and will not feature a league stage.

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The women's cricket competition consists of four quarterfinals, followed by two semifinals before concluding with the final or the gold medal match on September 22. However, rain played a major role on the opening day of the women's cricket competition, and is expected to impact in future too.

The opening game in Nisshin, on the outskirts of Nagoya, between Bangladesh and China has to be cancelled due to persistent bad weather. The Nigar Sultana Joty-led side progressed to the semifinals of the Asian Games 2026, on the basis of tournament's ranking rule.

China, without playing a game, had to return home. The second game between Pakistan and Thailand was also reduced to 11 overs per side due to rain. Pakistan won the game to make it to the last four stage.

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Aichi weather update for September 18 The weather doesn't paint a good picture on September 18 when India open their campaign against hosts Japan at the same venue. The India women vs Japan women clash starts at 10:30 AM IST (2 PM local time).

According to Accuweather.com, there is a 86% probability of precipitation in the Aichi prefecture throughout day time. In the afternoon there is a possibility of 64% of precipitation. “Sun and some clouds with a couple of showers,” the website said about weather in Aichi on September 18.

Aichi weather update for September 18.

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The temperature will be around 31 degrees, with a cloud cover of 39%.

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What will happen if India vs Japan is washed out? In case the clash between India and Japan is washed out, Harmanpreet Kaur's side will advance to the semifinals and join Bangladesh and Pakistan. According to Asian Games cricket playing conditions under Rule 16.10.2(b), the higher-ranked side advances to the next stage when a match is washed out. The same was applied in the 2022 edition as well.

While India are ranked third in ICC Women's T20I Team Rankings, Japan sit way below at 39. If all goes well, India will take on Bangladesh in the semifinal on September 20. There is a strong possibility of an India vs Pakistan in the final, provided Fatima Sana's side win the semifinal.

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Where to Asian Games 2026 in India? In India, Sony Sports Network is the official broadcasting partner of the Asian Games 2026. The India-related events will be telecast live on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 SD (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada). Live streaming of Asian Games 2026 will be available on Sony LIV.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in