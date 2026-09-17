Asian Games 2026: Who could Pakistan face in women’s cricket semifinal after three-wicket win over Thailand?

Pakistan booked their place in the semifinals of the women’s cricket tournament at the 2026 Asian Games after edging past Thailand by three wickets in a rain-affected quarter-final at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin on Thursday.

Pakistan’s progress came after a tense chase in a contest reduced to 11 overs per side because of a wet outfield. Having won the toss, captain Fatima Sana opted to field first, and Pakistan restricted Thailand to 91 for four from their allotted 11 overs.

Thailand suffered an early setback when Natthakan Chantham was dismissed for six by Fatima Sana in the second over. However, Nannapat Koncharoenkai and Phannita Maya rebuilt the innings with a substantial second-wicket partnership.

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Koncharoenkai was the mainstay of Thailand’s batting effort, scoring 49 from 38 deliveries with seven fours. Maya contributed 15 from 16 balls before being retired out. Thailand captain Naruemol Chaiwai then provided a late burst, hitting a six and a four before falling for 10 from three balls.

Fatima Sana returned figures of two wickets for 22 runs from her three overs, while Nashra Sandhu claimed one wicket. Thailand eventually finished on 91 for four, leaving Pakistan a target of 92 from 11 overs.

Pakistan stumble before late recovery Pakistan made an aggressive start to their chase, with Shawaal Zulfiqar and wicketkeeper-batter Gull Feroza putting on 36 runs for the opening wicket. Zulfiqar scored 25 from 14 balls, including three fours and a six, while Feroza made 16 from 13.

Thailand then struck back. Onnicha Kamchomphu dismissed Zulfiqar and later removed Feroza and Aliya Riaz, finishing with three wickets. Suleeporn Laomi also dismissed Ayesha Zafar for one, leaving Pakistan under significant pressure.

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Fatima Sana changed the momentum with a quick 21 from 13 balls, including three fours and a six. Pakistan's chase then received another major boost when Sana and Eyman Fatima took 25 runs from one over bowled by Kamchomphu.

Although Sana was dismissed soon after, Pakistan remained within reach of victory. Eyman Fatima and Tuba Hassan then helped keep the chase alive, with Tuba striking a four and a six during her seven-ball stay.

Pakistan eventually reached 92 for seven in 10.4 overs, completing a three-wicket victory with two balls remaining.

Whom will Pakistan face in the semifinal? Pakistan will face either Sri Lanka or Malaysia in the Asian Games 2026 semifinal on Sunday (September 20). Sri Lanka and Malaysia will go head-to-head in the third quarter-final before India takes on hosts Japan in the fourth quarter-final, with both matches scheduled for Friday.

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Bangladesh advanced to the other side of the semifinal draw after their quarter-final against China was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to wet conditions. Bangladesh advanced due to a higher ranking and will face either India or Japan in the semifinals.