Asian Games 2026: Who could Pakistan face in women’s cricket semifinal after three-wicket win over Thailand?

Pakistan booked their place in the semifinals of the women’s cricket tournament at the 2026 Asian Games after edging past Thailand by three wickets in a rain-affected quarter-final at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin on Thursday.

Pakistan’s progress came after a tense chase in a contest reduced to 11 overs per side because of a wet outfield. Having won the toss, captain Fatima Sana opted to field first, and Pakistan restricted Thailand to 91 for four from their allotted 11 overs.

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Thailand suffered an early setback when Natthakan Chantham was dismissed for six by Fatima Sana in the second over. However, Nannapat Koncharoenkai and Phannita Maya rebuilt the innings with a substantial second-wicket partnership.

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Koncharoenkai was the mainstay of Thailand’s batting effort, scoring 49 from 38 deliveries with seven fours. Maya contributed 15 from 16 balls before being retired out. Thailand captain Naruemol Chaiwai then provided a late burst, hitting a six and a four before falling for 10 from three balls.

Fatima Sana returned figures of two wickets for 22 runs from her three overs, while Nashra Sandhu claimed one wicket. Thailand eventually finished on 91 for four, leaving Pakistan a target of 92 from 11 overs.

Pakistan stumble before late recovery Pakistan made an aggressive start to their chase, with Shawaal Zulfiqar and wicketkeeper-batter Gull Feroza putting on 36 runs for the opening wicket. Zulfiqar scored 25 from 14 balls, including three fours and a six, while Feroza made 16 from 13.

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Thailand then struck back. Onnicha Kamchomphu dismissed Zulfiqar and later removed Feroza and Aliya Riaz, finishing with three wickets. Suleeporn Laomi also dismissed Ayesha Zafar for one, leaving Pakistan under significant pressure.

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Fatima Sana changed the momentum with a quick 21 from 13 balls, including three fours and a six. Pakistan's chase then received another major boost when Sana and Eyman Fatima took 25 runs from one over bowled by Kamchomphu.

Although Sana was dismissed soon after, Pakistan remained within reach of victory. Eyman Fatima and Tuba Hassan then helped keep the chase alive, with Tuba striking a four and a six during her seven-ball stay.

Pakistan eventually reached 92 for seven in 10.4 overs, completing a three-wicket victory with two balls remaining.

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Whom will Pakistan face in the semifinal? Pakistan will face either Sri Lanka or Malaysia in the Asian Games 2026 semifinal on Sunday (September 20). Sri Lanka and Malaysia will go head-to-head in the third quarter-final before India takes on hosts Japan in the fourth quarter-final, with both matches scheduled for Friday.

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Bangladesh advanced to the other side of the semifinal draw after their quarter-final against China was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to wet conditions. Bangladesh advanced due to a higher ranking and will face either India or Japan in the semifinals.

The tournament draw has been made so that Pakistan don’t face India until the medal matches. Should India and Pakistan win their semifinals, the two teams will lock horns in the gold medal match. Should both teams lose their respective semifinals, then they will meet in the bronze medal matches. The medal matches are scheduled for 22 September.

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About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.