Asian Games: OCA retains cricket for 2026 edition in Japan, Aichi prefecture likely to be venue

Cricket will continue to be a part of the Asian Games in Japan next year with a formal confirmation expected soon. The decision was taken at the meeting between Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and the organising committee (AINAGOC) of the Aichi-Nagoya Games on April 28. The 2026 Asian Games will be held from September 19 to October 4.

Advertisement

Besides cricket, Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) was the other sport officially approved for the Asian Games 2026. MMA will make its Asian Games debut with six events under Combat Sports alongside kurash and jujitsu.

Based on TOI report, cricket will be played in Aichi prefecture in the T20I format. The inclusion of cricket at the Asian Games comes after the sport's inclusion at the Los Angeles Games in 2028.

Cricket ta Asian Games Cricket was first played at Asian Games in 2010. It continued in the following edition before being discontinued in 2018. it returned once again in the 2022 edition in China.

Among women, Pakistan are the most successful side with two gold medals while India are the defending champions, beating Sri Lanka in the final. In the men's category, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and India have won the gold mendal once each. India are the defending champions.

Advertisement

However, although the organising committee decided cricket will be played in Aichi prefecture, but there is no cricket ground in the region. According to ESPNCricinfo, Japan hosts three cricket ground - Kaizuka Cricket Ground in Osaka, Sano International Cricket Ground, and Sano International Cricket Ground 2, both in Sano.