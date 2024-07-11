‘Ask Hardik Pandya to...’: Sunil Gavaskar gives success mantra for India to become invincible in Test cricket
Former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar advises Team India to convince Hardik Pandya for Test return. Pandya's all-round skills could make India 'invincible' in red ball cricket according to Gavaskar.
With India winning the T20 World Cup, the focus is now on the Men in Blue to extend their dominance in 20-over cricket to the longer formats of the game. Notably, the Rohit Sharma-led side will tour New Zealand for a three-Test series in October, followed by a four-Test series against Australia in November.