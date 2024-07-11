Former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar advises Team India to convince Hardik Pandya for Test return. Pandya's all-round skills could make India 'invincible' in red ball cricket according to Gavaskar.

With India winning the T20 World Cup, the focus is now on the Men in Blue to extend their dominance in 20-over cricket to the longer formats of the game. Notably, the Rohit Sharma-led side will tour New Zealand for a three-Test series in October, followed by a four-Test series against Australia in November.

Given the tough terrain that Team India will have to traverse in the coming months, former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has offered his advice to Rohit Sharma and co. Gavaskar suggested that Team India should focus on convincing Hardik Pandya to make a Test comeback in order to become "invincible" in red ball cricket.

In an interaction with RevSportz, Gavaskar said, "I'm hoping that, in these next two months, there will be some effort made to try and convince Hardik Pandya to come back to Test cricket,"

"If he starts batting at no. 6 or 7, maybe bowling just ten overs a day, but there with his batting, this Indian team will be pretty much invincible in any country, on any kind of surface," the former India batter added.

Notably, Pandya last played Test cricket in 2018 and has only represented India in 11 red ball matches so far. A key reason behind Pandya's distance from Test cricket was said to be his fitness and all-round form. However, with the 30 year old putting his best foot forward during the World Cup, the question arises if it is indeed the right time for the all-rounder to return to Test cricket.

In the 11 matches played so far, Pandya has scored 532 runs at an average of 31.29 with four half centuries and century. With the ball, Pandya has taken 17 wickets including a fifer at an average of 31.05.

