Asked bowlers to stick to the plans and not experiment after powerplay: Pant

Kolkata, Apr 8 (PTI) Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant on Tuesday said the message to the bowlers was to stick to the plan and not experiment much after the Kolkata Knight Riders batters came out all guns blazing in the powerplay.

Chasing a daunting 239, KKR raced to 129/2 at the halfway mark but suffered a late batting collapse, allowing LSG to eke out a thrilling four-run win.

"After the first powerplay, we spoke with the bowlers about sticking to the plan and not trying to do too much. I think when we batted we didn't realise but after the powerplay we knew it would be really close," Pant said at the post-match presentation.

The wicketkeeper batter said they tried to slow down the game in a bid to take away the momentum from KKR.

"Definitely it was a conscious decision because when the game is running at that pace, you have to slow it down. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't. I am happy it worked today."

LSG batter Nicholas Pooran was adjudged the player of the match for his 36-ball unbeaten 87, which included eight maximums and seven hits to the fence.

"I practice (six hitting) a lot. Everything you're seeing in the game, it's because of the practice. At the moment it's just flowing really nicely. You understand what's needed in a game. Guys are bowling full and wide, short balls, spinners are bowling straight. So you work on that.

"Through the tournament Aiden (Markram) and Mitch (Marsh) have been brilliant for us. They're batting so good in partnerships. They are dropping their egos and playing the situation. And I am really happy with how we are doing as a batting unit," Pooran said.

With 472 runs scored in 40 overs, KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane felt it was tough for the bowlers, adding that even home spinners Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy were struggling to control the middle overs.

"When you are chasing 230-plus, you will lose wickets in the chase. This was one of the best wickets to bat on. Batters had to take a little time to get in. The bowling attack we have, we control our middle-overs really well. Sunil (Narine) was struggling with the ball.