‘At what basis Harshit Rana playing instead of Arshdeep Singh?’ - Fans question India's team selection in Sydney ODI

The Indian team management faced severe backlash after Harshit Rana retained his place in the playing XI in the third ODI against Australia while Arshdeep Singh had to sit out in Sydney on Saturday. Having already lost the first two games, the fans expected a few changes in the Indian playing XI at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Expectedly, India made two changes with Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna replacing an injured Nitish Kumar Reddy and Arshdeep. Arshdeep has been India's best fast-bowler in the ongoing series with three wickets in two matches at an average of 24 and an economy rate of 5.40.

On the other hand, Rana picked only two wickets in the first two games at an average of nearly 37. However, the decision to rest Arshdeep didnt go well with the fans who took to social media to vent their frustration. “At what basis Harshit Rana playing instead of Arshdeep,” wrote one user.

“Delhi-KKR Quota,” commented another, referring to Rana's strong bond with head coach Gautam Gambhir while playing for Kolkata Knight Riders in Indian Premier League. Both Gambhir and Rana hail from Delhi.

Arshdeep, who is a regular starter for India in the shortest format, has bee in and out of the ODI squad and just played 11 50-over matches since making debut 2022. On the other hand, Rana, who made his international debut on Australian soul last year, has been a part of the India's almost all white-ball squads in 2025.

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif also questioned Rana's strengths and even compared him with the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah. “I’m following Harshit Rana a lot, but he does not have a strong delivery," Kaif opined while speaking on his YouTube channel.

“It’s not like he has a solid outswinger or an inswinger. When we speak about Siraj or Bumrah, they have their strengths, such as their yorkers, pace, or slower deliveries. But I can’t figure out what Harshit Rana’s strength is. It’s not like he bowls over 140. Kuldeep Yadav sitting out for this is a clear injustice,” added Kaif.

India vs Australia 3rd ODI playing XIs India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj.

