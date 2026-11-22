Former India fast bowler Atul Wassan has strongly rejected claims that head coach Gautam Gambhir left Mohammed Siraj out of the Wellington Test playing XI against New Zealand for communal reasons. Wassan backed the team management’s right to make the call but openly questioned the cricketing logic behind resting the experienced pacer.

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The controversy began when Congress MP Imran Masood suggested Siraj’s omission was linked to his name and religion, despite the bowler’s recent form. Wassan addressed both the selection decision and the political allegation on Friday.

What did Imran Masood allege? Imran Masood tied Mohammed Siraj’s exclusion directly to his identity. He argued that the decision ignored the fast bowler’s performances and made the discrimination obvious.

“It is being said that despite his good performance, he was not given a place in the team. His name is 'Siraj', and that is why he was not given a place. If you are not selecting him despite his good performance, the discrimination is clear,” Masood said.

How did Atul Wassan respond to the communal angle? Atul Wassan dismissed the allegation completely. He described Gautam Gambhir as a strong personality with no religious bias and warned that turning a selection call into a political issue damages Indian sport.

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“But this second thing, this communal angle, I completely disagree with. Whatever it is, Gautam Gambhir is a strong personality, but he is not communal, so I think this is completely wrong. This needs to be discussed properly. Because this is a slap in the face to all our sports and India's institutions, because we have had many former captains, and when you know that there is no place for religion in sports, so I feel that these allegations and counter-allegations, and making this a political issue, is a very wrong thing,” Wassan said.

He added that the controversy hurts the team and Siraj himself.

“It feels a bit sad and hurtful, and I think all the players and Siraj himself must be thinking that dragging this issue out is 'unnecessary'. This is not good for a good team, and for us as Indians collectively. It's not a good thing,” he said.

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Did Atul Wassan agree with Mohammed Siraj being dropped? Atul Wassan’s defence of Gautam Gambhir’s character did not extend to the selection. He supported the management’s authority to decide but said he could not understand resting an experienced bowler unless fitness was the issue.

“First, the team's coach and management have made a call, and I back it, but whether it's right or wrong, based on my cricket experience, I just don't understand it. A bowler like Mohammed Siraj has played so many matches, and sitting him out means there must be some injury issue; if that's not the case, then it was a blunder,” Wassan said.

He pointed to Siraj’s form coming into the match.

“I don't know what will happen in hindsight, but he was the match-winner in the previous match. And now not playing him in the next match? He also played the last ODI, so I feel he is ready and seemed to be in good form,” he said.

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Wassan believes Gambhir is trying to blood new players, but not at the expense of those who have already delivered.

“So I couldn't understand why this was done. Because Gautam Gambhir has a bit of a style; I feel he wants to prepare some new players, but not at the cost of disregarding those who brought us this far. That felt a bit strange to me,” he said.

Mohammed Siraj's stats in Tests Mohammed Siraj has played 48 Tests for India and taken 144 wickets in 90 innings at an average of 29.63. He has bowled 7,349 balls and conceded 4,267 runs, with an economy rate of 3.48 and a strike rate of 51.0, which means he takes a wicket roughly every 51 deliveries.

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His best innings figures are 6/15 and his best match figures are 9/190. Siraj has taken four wickets in an innings eight times and five-wicket hauls five times, though he is yet to take 10 wickets in a Test match.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.