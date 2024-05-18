‘Audio band karo…’: Rohit Sharma's folded hand plea to cameraman goes viral LSG vs MI IPL 2024 | Watch
Rohit Sharma asks cameraman to turn off audio while talking to Dhawal Kulkarni after previous viral video; pleads, 'One audio has made life difficult for me.'
Former Mumbai Indians skipper and veteran batsman Rohit Sharma was seen pleading with the cameraman to turn off the audio while he was having a conversation with pacer Dhawal Kulkarni. Rohit's reaction came days after a video of his conversation with KKR assistant coach Abhishek Nayar went viral on social media.