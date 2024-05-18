Former Mumbai Indians skipper and veteran batsman Rohit Sharma was seen pleading with the cameraman to turn off the audio while he was having a conversation with pacer Dhawal Kulkarni. Rohit's reaction came days after a video of his conversation with KKR assistant coach Abhishek Nayar went viral on social media.

In a video shared on social media, Rohit Sharma can be seen interacting freely with MI pacer Dhawal Kulkarni until he sees the cameraman. As soon as he sees the camera, Rohit pleads with the cameraman to turn off the sound of the last recorded conversation, making life difficult for him.

Speaking to the cameraman in the social media video, Rohit said, "Bhai, audio band karo haan. Kasam se, ek audio ne mera waat laga diya hai (Brother, turn off the audio. One audio has made life difficult for me.)".

Rohit Sharma's viral conversation with Abhishek Nayar:

In the viral video, Rohit Sharma can be seen interacting with KKR's Abhishek Nayar about how things have gone since he was ousted from the MI captaincy ahead of the 2024 IPL season. The video, which was reportedly posted on KKR's official X (formerly Twitter) handle before it was taken down, doesn't have clear audio. Still, netizens were able to decipher much of the conversation between the two players.

“Ek ek cheez change ho raha hai... . Woh unke upar hai, main ye sab pe dhyaan nahi data... (Everything is changing one by one. It depends on them, I don't care about that)," Rohit can be heard telling Aiyar.

“Jo bhi hai woh mera ghar hai bhai, woh temple jo hai na maine banwaya hai. (Whatever it is, it's my home. It's a temple that I've built)," the former Mumbai Indians skipper added.

Notably, ahead of the IPL 2024 season, MI team management replaced Rohit Sharma as skipper with Hardik Pandya, who was brought in from the Gujarat Titans. The change had drawn the ire of the loyal Mumbai Indians fanbase, who regularly booed Pandya across various venues in the country.

