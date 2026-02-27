Auqib Nabi to play for India: Internet agrees with Sourav Ganguly as J&K pacer tears apart Karnataka | Ranji Trophy

On 27 February, Auqib Nabi Dar delivered a match-defining spell for Jammu and Kashmir in the Ranji Trophy final against Karnataka. The J&K pacer put his team firmly in control with a brilliant 5-wicket haul.

Bowling a long and disciplined spell, Auqib Nabi finished with outstanding figures of 5/54 in 23 overs, including 7 maidens. His control troubled Karnataka’s strong batting line-up throughout their first innings.

He struck early by removing KL Rahul for 13, breaking a key partnership. Later, he dismissed Karun Nair and Smaran Ravichandran in quick succession. It reduced Karnataka to 57/4. That spell shifted the momentum heavily in J&K’s favour.

Even when Mayank Agarwal was anchoring the innings with a brilliant 160, Auqib stayed consistent and eventually trapped him lbw at a crucial stage.

Dar also cleaned up Shikhar Shetty to complete his 5-wicket haul. Karnataka were bowled out for 293 in 93.3 overs.

In the high-pressure Ranji final, Auqib’s ability to bowl tight lines and pick wickets at regular intervals stood out. His performance not only dented Karnataka’s progress but also boosted J&K’s chances to win their maiden trophy. This comes after decades as an underdog since their debut in 1959–60.

Sourav Ganguly on Auqib Nabi Former India captain Sourav Ganguly was all praises for Jammu and Kashmir as a team and, of course, Auqib Nabi Dar as the key bowler. According to Dada, the pacer is all set to play for India.

“J&K has shown the world what effort and intent can do ..They have made that region so proud of them .. tuff environment makes tuff people. Aqib nabi on his way to national colours .. england is the place to start in the summer,” Ganguly wrote on social media.

Social media reacted.

“He should be selected for NZ tour,” wrote one of them.

“Deserves all the recognition and ofcourse chances in Indian team,” posted another Indian cricket fan.

Another fan wrote, “This is what you call an AURA!!! Performance so GOATED even the Legends of Indian Cricket can't stop talking about. Sure the selectors will do justice to him performances by selecting him for Team India.”

“Aqib Nabi has earned serious attention with performances like these,” posted another fan.

One user predicted, “Aqib will be seen in the Indian jersey very soon.”

“DC has got this gem. Hope a prolific IPL under Dada,” came from another.