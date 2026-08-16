AUS vs BAN: Bangladesh record historic upset over Australia in 1st Test within Day 4 despite Cameron Green's hundred

Bangladesh recorded a historic victory over Australia on Day four of the first Test in Darwin on Sunday despite Cameron Green's century in Australia's second innings. Green scored 104 runs from 201 deliveries, but Australia, who were bowled out for 198 in the first innings, were all out for 284 in the second innings.

Advertisement

Bangladesh chased down a target of 57 in 14.2 overs with nine wickets to spare. Shadman Islam remained unbeaten on 25 whereas Mominul Haque was not out on 30. The duo forged a 53-run stand for the second wicket after losing Tanzid Hasan Tamim early.

This is Bangladesh's first-ever Test win over Australia in Australia, and their only other win over the Aussies in the longest format came in Mirpur in 2017. This was Bangladesh's first Test on Australian soil in 23 years, having last toured Australia for a Test series in 2003. Bangladesh had lost that series 2-0.

Advertisement

Australia won the toss on the opening day and opted to bat first. However, the hosts were left stunned as they were bowled out for a paltry total of 198, with Steve Smith's knock of 71 being the only positive.

Clinical Bangladesh script history For Bangladesh, Hasan Mahmud stole the show with figures of 6/55, and by doing so, he became the first-ever Bangladesh bowler to register a five-wicket haul in Tests in Australia.

In their first innings reply, the Tigers responded in excellent fashion, with Tanzid Hasan Tamim slamming his maiden Test century in only his second Test.

He scored 101 runs from 197 deliveries, hitting eight fours and one six before being dismissed by Nathan Lyon in the 66th over. Apart from Tanzid, skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (84) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (65) also scored half-centuries. Bangladesh were eventually all out for 426 in the first innings.

Advertisement

Also Read | AUS vs BAN: Social media erupts as Tanzid Hasan Tamim scores historic Test ton

In their second innings, Australia were almost completely dependent on Cameron Green, who was calm and composed throughout his knock.

His century consisted of just four fours and one six. Apart from Green, Steve Smith (44), Marnus Labuschagne (31) and Alex Carey (30) all got off to promising starts but were all dismissed at regular intervals.

In the second innings, Mehidy Hasan Miraz was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers as he registered figures of 5/66.

Hasan Mahmud finished with figures of 3/56, whereas Taskin Ahmed registered figures of 1/66. Taijul Islam also took a wicket and finished with figures of 1/51.

After Australia were bowled out for 284, Bangladesh were set a target of 57. Josh Hazlewood struck early for Australia in the second over, with the dismissal of Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Bangladesh's centurion from the first innings.

Advertisement

However, the visitors were largely untroubled for the rest of the run chase, as Shadman Islam and Mominul Haque sealed the chase with nine wickets to spare.

The two teams will next travel to Mackay, where the second and final Test will be held from 22 August.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.