AUS vs BAN: Bangladesh stun Australia in Oz for first time in Tests; internet says ‘Tigers are roaring in World cricket’

Bangladesh wrote new chapter in his cricketing history as they defeated Australia on Australian soil for the first time in Tests on Sunday in the series opener in Darwin. Touring Australia for the first time after 23 years, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzin Hasan Tamim and Mehidy Hasan Miraz starred with bat and ball to power Bangladesh to a nine-wicket win and go 1-0 up in the series.

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Before this win, Bangladesh's only win over Australia in the longest format came way back in 2017 at home in Mirpur. Mominul Haque cut Beau Webster to the fence for the winning runs to seal Bangladesh's win within four days at Marrara Oval despite a valiant century from Cameron Green.

Also Read | AUS vs BAN: Bangladesh record historic upset over Australia in first Test

The winning boundary triggered jubilation among Bangladesh's players, who jumped and shouted on the sidelines. Flooring a full-strength Australia, the no.1 Test nation in their own den, will be regarded by many as the South Asian nation's finest victory in 26 years of playing the game's longest format.

It took 23 years for Australia to host Bangladesh in a second Test, series since sweeping them 2-0 in 2003, so Najmul Hossain Shanto's side were determined to prove their worth. Shanto also became the first Bangladesh captain to win a Test match in Australia.

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Bangladesh's win triggered a social media buzz as fans reacted that the “The Tigers are roaring in World cricket”. “What a performance by Bangladesh playing just 3rd Test Match in Australia since their Test Match History. Remember Bangladesh is 9th Ranked team and Australia is no 1 Ranked team in Test Rankings,” said another user.

Also Read | AUS vs BAN: Social media erupts as Tanzid Hasan Tamim scores historic Test ton

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“OUT-batted, OUT-bowled , OUT-played from start to end ! The best form of the game,” another said. “Well done Bangladesh 🇧🇩 you done your whole nation proud its an unforgettable moment for them you dominate in whole match not a single time aus think they are in game you outplayed them in whole department excellent achievement,” a user said.

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What happened in AUS vs BAN 1st Test? Batting first, Australia were bowled out for just 198 runs on the opening day, thanks to Mahmud's 6/55. In reply, Bangladesh rode on knocks from Tanzim (101), Shanto (84) and Miraz (65) to post 426 all out, thus taking a 228-run lead in the first innings in Darwin.

Australia fought back in the second innings through a valiant hundred from Green, but were able to manage 284. Mahmud and Miraz combined for eight wickets with 3/56 and 5/66 respectively. Bangladesh needed only 14.2 overs to seal the historic victory.

Records galore in AUS vs BAN 1st Test This was Bangladesh’s first Test win in Australia in three matches and second overall in seven Tests.

Bangladesh are the quickest Asian team to register its first Test win on Australian soil, doing so in just three Tests, ahead of Pakistan (7) and India (12), while Sri Lanka remain winless after 15 attempts.

Bangladesh’s nine-wicket win is their second-biggest Test victory by wickets, behind their 10-wicket win over Pakistan in Rawalpindi in 2024.

Australia have lost a home Test to an Asian team other than India for the first time in 31 years, since 1995.

This is Bangladesh’s second Test win in SENA countries after their famous victory in Mount Maunganui in 2022.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in