AUS vs BAN: Meet Hasan Mahmud, first Bangladesh bowler to claim six-wicket haul in Australia

Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud stole the show on day one of the first Test against Australia in Darwin on Thursday, taking six wickets to rattle out the hosts for just 198.

By doing so, Hasan became the first Bangladesh bowler to collect a five-wicket haul in Australia.

In their first innings reply, Bangladesh were 96/1 at stumps, having lost Shadman Islam. Mominul Haque was unbeaten on 35, whereas Tanzid Hasan Tamim was not out on 32.

Who is Hasan Mahmud? Hasan Mahmud is a Bangladeshi cricketer who plays as a right-arm fast-medium bowler.

Born on 12 October 1999 in Laxmipur, Bangladesh, Mahmud emerged through the country's age-group and domestic cricket system. He was selected in Bangladesh's squad for the 2018 ICC Under-19 World Cup and later represented the country's Under-23 side.

He made his first-class debut for Chittagong Division in the 2017-18 National Cricket League before making his List A debut for Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity in the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League in February 2018.

He also entered franchise cricket before making his international debut. Mahmud was picked by Dhaka Platoon for the 2019-20 Bangladesh Premier League and made his T20 debut for the side in December 2019.

He was subsequently included in Bangladesh's squad for the 2019 South Asian Games, where the team won the gold medal.

Mahmud made his international debut in a T20I against Zimbabwe in Mirpur on 11 March 2020, and over the next few years, he went on to make his debut in the other formats as well.

Also Read | Australia vs Bangladesh 1st Test: When and where to watch AUS vs BAN in India

One of the notable performances of Mahmud's international career came during Bangladesh's ODI series against Ireland in 2023, when he claimed his maiden five-wicket haul in international cricket.

In Test cricket, he recorded career-best innings figures of 5/43 against Pakistan in Rawalpindi in August 2024. He also took 5/83 against India in Chennai in 2024, becoming the first Bangladeshi bowler to take five wickets in a Test innings in India.

In 2026, Mahmud joined English county side Kent for six County Championship matches, making him the first Bangladesh international to play for the side. He made his Kent debut against Lancashire in June and finished the match with figures of 4/101, including 6/69 in Lancashire's second innings, as Kent won by 140 runs.