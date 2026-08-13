AUS vs BAN: Meet Hasan Mahmud, first Bangladesh bowler to claim six-wicket haul in Australia

Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud stole the show on day one of the first Test against Australia in Darwin on Thursday, taking six wickets to rattle out the hosts for just 198.

By doing so, Hasan became the first Bangladesh bowler to collect a five-wicket haul in Australia.

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In their first innings reply, Bangladesh were 96/1 at stumps, having lost Shadman Islam. Mominul Haque was unbeaten on 35, whereas Tanzid Hasan Tamim was not out on 32.

Who is Hasan Mahmud? Hasan Mahmud is a Bangladeshi cricketer who plays as a right-arm fast-medium bowler.

Born on 12 October 1999 in Laxmipur, Bangladesh, Mahmud emerged through the country's age-group and domestic cricket system. He was selected in Bangladesh's squad for the 2018 ICC Under-19 World Cup and later represented the country's Under-23 side.

He made his first-class debut for Chittagong Division in the 2017-18 National Cricket League before making his List A debut for Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity in the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League in February 2018.

He also entered franchise cricket before making his international debut. Mahmud was picked by Dhaka Platoon for the 2019-20 Bangladesh Premier League and made his T20 debut for the side in December 2019.

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He was subsequently included in Bangladesh's squad for the 2019 South Asian Games, where the team won the gold medal.

Mahmud made his international debut in a T20I against Zimbabwe in Mirpur on 11 March 2020, and over the next few years, he went on to make his debut in the other formats as well.

Also Read | Australia vs Bangladesh 1st Test: When and where to watch AUS vs BAN in India

One of the notable performances of Mahmud's international career came during Bangladesh's ODI series against Ireland in 2023, when he claimed his maiden five-wicket haul in international cricket.

In Test cricket, he recorded career-best innings figures of 5/43 against Pakistan in Rawalpindi in August 2024. He also took 5/83 against India in Chennai in 2024, becoming the first Bangladeshi bowler to take five wickets in a Test innings in India.

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In 2026, Mahmud joined English county side Kent for six County Championship matches, making him the first Bangladesh international to play for the side. He made his Kent debut against Lancashire in June and finished the match with figures of 4/101, including 6/69 in Lancashire's second innings, as Kent won by 140 runs.

Kent has confirmed that he is scheduled to return for four further County Championship matches in September 2026.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.