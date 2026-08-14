AUS vs BAN: Tanzid Hasan Tamim's historic ton in first Test sparks social media frenzy: ‘Bangladesh have a new hero’

Tanzid Hasan Tamim created history on Friday after he became the first Bangladeshi batter to hit a Test century in Australia. Tamim achieved the feat on day two of the first Test against Australia in Darwin, in only his second Test match.

Bangladesh continued to build a strong position after Australia were dismissed for 198 on the opening day. At the time of writing this report, Bangladesh were 234/3, having taken a 36-run first-innings lead.

How Tanzid Hasan Tamim scored his century Tamim resumed the second day's play unbeaten on 32 after helping Bangladesh reach 96 for one at stumps on day one.

He shared an unbeaten 60-run partnership with Mominul Haque on the opening day, and continued in the same measured manner on Friday. Instead of attempting to force the run rate, Tamim left deliveries outside the off-stump, defended balls directed at his body, and waited for opportunities to score.

His approach helped Bangladesh make steady progress against an Australian attack featuring Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon.

Tamim forged a 102-run stand with Haque for the second wicket before the latter was dismissed in the 40th over. Haque fell for 49 after edging Hazlewood to Alex Carey, but Tamim remained composed. He then added a crucial 93-run partnership with Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, who also brought up his half-century.

Tamim's century came in the 64th over. While batting on 99, he initially resisted the temptation to play the drive, but eventually found the gap towards long-off to complete a single and register a famous century. He was eventually dismissed for 101 by Nathan Lyon in the 66th over.

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Fans across the world were impressed by Tamim's century. One of them acknowledged that Bangladesh have a new cricketing hero, whereas several others were just impressed by his history-making century.

“Tanzid Hasan Tamim has done no Bangladesh batter had done before - a Test Century against Australia in Australia! History rewritten Down Under. Bangladesh have a new hero!,” one cricket fan posted.

Here are a few more reactions:

Talking about the first Test, hosts Australia won the toss and opted to bat first. However, Australia soon found themselves on the back foot after they were bowled out for a paltry total of 198. Steve Smith, who survived a drop catch and a caught behind, was the hosts' top scorer with 71 runs from 109 deliveries.

For Bangladesh, Hasan Mahmud was the pick of the bowlers as he finished with figures of 6/55.

This is Bangladesh's first Test series on Australian soil in 23 years, having last toured Down Under for the longest format in 2003. The Tigers lost that series 2-0, but will be hoping to script a turnaround more than two decades later.