AUS vs BAN: Taskin Ahmed's wild celebration after dismissing Cameron Green in first Test goes viral | Watch

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed celebrated in wild fashion after he dismissed Australia's Cameron Green on day one of the first Test between the two teams in Darwin on Thursday.

It was a length delivery on the middle and leg stump from Taskin Ahmed, and Cameron Green looked to flick through the leg side.

Taskin Ahmed's bizarre celebration However, Green ended up miscuing the shot as he found Mushfiqur Rahim taking the catch at mid-wicket. Taskin celebrated Green's dismissal with a quirky little dance, sticking his tongue out as he moved away from the pitch.

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While his Bangladesh teammates rushed to celebrate with Rahim, Ahmed briefly broke into an animated celebration of his own. Green's dismissal left Australia in trouble at 74/4 in the 22nd over. The Pat Cummins-led side had earlier won the toss and opted to bat first.

Jake Weatherald was the first to depart as he was edged and caught by wicketkeeper Litton Das in the 12th over.

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Mahmud struck once again in the 14th over, getting rid of Travis Head, who was cleaned up after going for a late cut shot. Marnus Labuschagne became the third Australian wicket to fall when Ebadot Hossain dismissed him in the 19th over.

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto caught Labuschagne at second slip. Ebadot would have struck a few overs earlier had Ahmed at third slip claimed a catch of Steve Smith.

Smith subsequently remained at the crease as Australia looked to rebuild their innings. At the point of the innings referenced in the report, Australia were 152/5 in the 39th over, with Smith unbeaten on 47 and Beau Webster on 12.

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Bangladesh are touring Australia for a Test series for the first time since 2003. The Tigers had lost the series 2-0 back then, but will be hoping to change their fortunes this time around.

The ongoing first Test in Darwin will be followed by the second and final Test in Mackay, scheduled from 22 to 26 August.

Both Tests are part of the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle 2025-27, in which Australia lead with a points percentage (PCT) of 87.50. Bangladesh are in fourth place with a PCT of 58.33.

The top two teams at the end of the ongoing league stage will qualify for the WTC final, which is slated to take place at The Oval in London in June 2027.