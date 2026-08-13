AUS vs BAN: ‘You got to take it sometimes,’ Steve Smith admits he was lucky after controversial DRS call

Australia batter Steve Smith has admitted that he was lucky enough not to be dismissed early in his team's first innings on day one of the first Test against Bangladesh in Darwin on Thursday.

Steve Smith was batting on seven in the 21st over of the Australian innings when pacer Ebadot Hussain delivered a full-length ball wide of off stump, leading Smith to go for a tentative poke. As the ball went through to wicketkeeper Litton Das, Bangladesh appealed for a caught behind.

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However, the umpire ruled it not out. Bangladesh opted for the DRS, and as soon as they did, Smith started walking back, believing he was out. However, there wasn't any major spike as the ball passed the bat, and Smith was deemed to be not out.

Steve Smith on his ‘lucky’ escape Smith later acknowledged that he may have had a faint edge, although the technology did not provide enough evidence to overturn the original decision.

“I think so. Yeah,” Smith said when asked if there was an edge off the bat. "I was lucky? Yeah, it seems that way. You got to take it sometimes," he added. Smith then spoke on the usage of the technology, which was a talking point during the 2025-26 Ashes series.

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That series saw repeated controversies over Australia’s use of Real-Time Snicko as part of the DRS. However, those incidents largely involved discrepancies between the visuals and audio spikes, rather than the flat-line reading seen in the Smith incident.

"Normally, it's [the technology] pretty good," the 37-year-old said. "Maybe I didn't nick it. I don't know. But I certainly felt something. If I'd been given out, I was going to walk off. But yeah, technology saved me today, I guess," he added.

Prior to the caught behind incident, Smith had already been given a lifeline when he was dropped by Tanzim Hasan Tamim at third slip. Smith made the most of those chances and eventually emerged as Australia's leading run-scorer on a difficult batting day. He scored 71, but received little support as Australia were bowled out for 198. Bangladesh were 96/1 in their reply at stumps on Thursday.

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Earlier, Hasan Mahmud was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers as he finished with figures of 6/55.

This is Bangladesh’s first Test tour of Australia since 2003, when the Tigers suffered a 2-0 defeat. The second and final Test of the ongoing series will be played in Mackay from 22 August.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.