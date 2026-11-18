England won the toss and opted to bat first in the all-important third and final ODI against Australia in Hobart on Wednesday. The series is level at 1-1. While Australia won the first ODI in Perth by seven wickets, England levelled the series with a 135-run win in the second ODI in Adelaide.

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Australia won the toss and opted to field in the second ODI against England. However, the Aussies would have later regretted that decision as opener Tom Banton slammed 121 runs from 99 deliveries to lead the visitors to 355/6.

Joe Root (62), Jordan Cox (67) and Will Jacks (54 not out) all scored half-centuries. In their reply, Australia were all out for 220 in 44.3 overs, with only Matt Renshaw (63) and Cameron Green (64) managing to convert starts.

England are looking to clinch their first ODI series win in Australia since 2018, when Eoin Morgan's side had clinched a 4-1 win. The last time the two teams faced off in an ODI series in Australia was in 2022, when Australia won 3-0.

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England announce unchanged XI On Wednesday, England announced an unchanged playing XI from their win in the second ODI, whereas Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh said that Mahli Beardman and Alex Carey will be playing.

The duo have replaced Riley Meredith and Adam Zampa. Zampa was ruled out of the match with a back spasm, and Marsh said that Australia didn't want to rush him. "He’s had some back spasms the last sort of 24 hours, heavy schedule, start of the summer, it’s not something that we risk. He’s a vitally important player for us," Marsh said.

England skipper Harry Brook said that his decision to bat first was strictly based on the condition of the pitch. “We like to make decisions on the conditions. There isn’t really that much in the analytic data to show that it’s a valuable first. So I think we prefer batting first in the recent past, so stick to our strengths,” he said.

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At the time of writing this report, England were 74/0 in the ninth over, with Tom Banton (44 not out) and Ben Duckett (25 not out) still at the crease.

Australia vs England 3rd ODI playing XIs Australia: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Jack Edwards, Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman, Spencer Johnson.

England: Tom Banton, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jordan Cox(w), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker.

Australia vs England 3rd ODI live streaming details The third ODI between Australia and England will be broadcast on the Eurosport TV channel. Live streaming will be available on the Fancode app and website.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.