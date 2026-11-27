Pacer Billy Stanlake made his much-awaited return to the Australia T20I playing XI for the first time in seven years.

Stanlake was named in Australia's playing XI for the third T20I against England at The Gabba in Brisbane on Friday. Prior to Friday, he last played a T20I for Australia on 8 November 2019 against Pakistan in Perth.

The five-match T20I series is currently evenly poised at 1-1. While the Aussies clinched a three-wicket win in the first T20I in Melbourne, the visitors bounced back with a remarkable eight-wicket win in the second T20I in Queensland, where they chased down a target of 185 in just 13.1 overs.

On Friday, England won the toss and opted to field first. At the time of writing this report, Australia were 41/1 in the fifth over, with Liam Dawson having removed Mitchell Marsh for 11.

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Who is Billy Stanlake? For Australia, the focus will be on the returning Billy Stanlake. The 32-year-old hasn't had a lengthy international career thus far, having played just nine ODIs and 20 T20Is. He has taken seven wickets in ODIs and 27 wickets in T20Is.

Standing at 204 cm, Stanlake is among the tallest fast bowlers to have represented Australia. A right-arm fast bowler, he is known for generating bounce and pace, with his height allowing him to release the ball from an unusually high point.

Billy Stanlake's international career Stanlake made his international debut in January 2017, playing his first ODI against Pakistan at the Gabba in Brisbane. He made his T20I debut a month later, against Sri Lanka in February 2017.

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His international career initially gained momentum in 2018, when he played 18 T20Is for Australia.

However, a series of injuries interrupted his progress. An ankle injury halted his momentum after a promising start, while he also endured a toe infection that nearly resulted in the amputation of the affected digit ahead of the 2017-18 season. A subsequent back stress fracture further affected his availability.

He continued playing domestic cricket in Australia, representing several Big Bash League (BBL) franchises during his career.

He initially represented Adelaide Strikers before moving to Melbourne Stars, for whom he played 12 matches in the BBL's 10th edition.

Stanlake was also part of the Hobart Hurricanes squad that won their maiden BBL title in the 2024-25 season. He featured in seven matches during their title-winning campaign. Overall, he has played 64 BBL matches, taking 58 wickets at an average of 30.07.

How did Stanlake return to Australia's T20I squad? Stanlake's return to the national setup followed a series of domestic performances that helped him earn another opportunity at international level.

He was named in Australia A's squad to face Sri Lanka A in 2025, taking three wickets in two matches in the unofficial ODI series. He eventually earned an international recall for Australia's 2026 ODI tour of Pakistan. He subsequently featured in Australia's tours of Zimbabwe and South Africa.

His inclusion in the T20I squad for the England series came after injuries to Australian fast bowlers Mahli Beardman and Xavier Bartlett.

Beardman suffered a quadriceps strain, while Bartlett was ruled out with a left knee injury. Stanlake was subsequently added as a replacement on 20 November.