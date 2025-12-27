AUS vs ENG: Australia, England enter record books with another 2-day finish; list of Ashes Tests ending within two days

For the second time in a year, an Australia and England Test match ended within the first two days after the visitors recorded their first win in Ashes 2025-26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Saturday. It was England's first win on Australian soil after 2011, after 5468 long days and 18 failed attempts. Australia lead the series 3-1.
After as many as 20 wickets fell on the first day, 16 were recorded on Day 2 before England huffed and puffed to a four-wicket win in front of a packed MCG crowd. Notably, only two Tests ended on Day 2 in 2025, both occurring in Ashes 2025-26.
Batting first, Australia managed just 152 runs on the board, before England were bowled out for just 110 runs in their first innings. With Australia bundling out for a shocking 132 runs in their second essay, England were set target of 174 runs, with more than three days left.
What looked like an easy chase, England lost as many as six wickets, before four leg byes off the bowling of Jhye Richardson sealed the win for England. The fifth and final Test starts on New Year.
|Year
|Venue
|Winner
|Result
|1888
|Lord's, London
|Australia
|Australia won by 61 runs
|1888
|The Oval, London
|England
|England won by an innings and 137 runs
|1888
|Old Trafford, Manchester
|England
|England won by an innings and 21 runs
|1890
|The Oval, London
|England
|England won by 2 wickets
|1921
|Trent Bridge, Nottingham
|Australia
|Australia won by 10 wickets
|2025
|Optus Stadium, Perth
|Australia
|Australia won by 8 wickets
|2025
|MCG, Melbourne
|TBD
|TBD
The last time an Ashes Test ended inside two days was earlier this year. In the first Test of the ongoing Ashes 2025-26. Batting first, England managed 172 runs in their first innings. Australia responded with 132 England were only able to put 164 in their second innings.
Australia romped home with eight wickets to spare, with Travis Head scoring a whirlwind hundred. Notably, it was the first Ashes Test that ended inside two days in the last 100 years at that time.
With this loss, Australia tasted their first defeat in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle. England's win made little different on the WTC 2025-27 points table as Australia remained at the top of the ladder after seven games. Despite the win England are still at seventh.
|Rank
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Drawn
|No Result
|Penalty
|Points
|PCT
|1
|Australia
|7
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|72
|85.71
|2
|New Zealand
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|28
|77.78
|3
|South Africa
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|36
|75.00
|4
|Sri Lanka
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|16
|66.67
|5
|Pakistan
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|12
|50.00
|6
|India
|9
|4
|4
|1
|0
|0
|52
|48.15
|7
|England
|9
|3
|5
|1
|0
|2
|38
|35.18
|8
|Bangladesh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|16.67
|9
|West Indies
|8
|0
|7
|1
|0
|0
|4
|4.17
New Zealand occupy the second spot after winning against West Indies while South Africa, Sri Lanka and Pakistan complete the top five. India are at sixth. Bangladesh and West Indies are yet to win a Test match in this cycle. South Africa are the defending WTC champions.