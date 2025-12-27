AUS vs ENG: England finally break 14-year Test drought on Australian soil; Ben Stokes' men record memorable MCG win

England finally arrested their slide on Australian soil in Tests, winning for the first time after 2011. At the MCG, England defeated Australia by four wickets to record their first win in Ashes 2025-26 series.

Updated27 Dec 2025, 12:33 PM IST
England's Harry Brook in action.
England's Harry Brook in action. (REUTERS)

England have finally broken the 14-year Test drought on Australian soil after Ben Stokes' men finally managed to pull off a victory against Australia on Saturday on Day 2, in the fourth Test of the ongoing Ashes 2025-26 series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Chasing 174 runs to win with more than three days of play left in the game, England huffed and puffed to a four-wicket victory in front of a packed MCG to record their first win of the series after losing the opening three encounters. The fifth and final Test will start in New Year.

In fact it was the second time in this series, a Test match ended inside the first two days. The last time England were able to beat Australia on Australian soil was back in 2011 at the Sydney Cricket ground. England had won that game by an innings and 83 runs.

Notably, this was also Joe Root's first Test win in 18 games in Australia and first for Ben Stokes in 13 games. The last time England won a Test match at the MCG also came 15 years back, when they won by an innings and 157 runs at this venue in 2010.

Test matches ending within the first two days has never been a greatest advertisement to the longest format of the game.

