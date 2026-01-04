AUS vs ENG: Stuart Clarke drops Australia's ‘no confidence’ bombshell after Todd Murphy misses out at SCG; ‘they don't…’

Australia took a surprise decision, as the Steve Smith-led side decided to go without a spinner in the fifth and final Test against England in the ongoing Ashes 2025-26, at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. Australia had named a 15-member squad for the final game of the series with Todd Murphy being the only spinner in the line-up.

However, on Sunday morning, Smith dropped a bombshell at the toss stating Beau Webster will be the only change in the playing XI from the previous game. Describing Murphy's omission, Smith said its much to do with the nature of the wicket as they felt its not going to spin much.

“Hate doing it, but we keep producing wickets that we don't think is going to spin. The seam's going to play a big part and the crack's going to play a big part,” Smith said. Webster replaced fast bowler Jhye Richardson.

Former Australia fast bowler Stuart Clarke felt the decision to leave Murphy out isn't on the wicket, but Australia's no confidence in Murphy. “I think it's more of a reflection of no Lyon,” Clark told ABC Radio.

“They don't have the confidence (in Murphy) that they do in Lyon. Unfortunately they don't believe Murphy is a suitable replacement.” Notably, Murphy is yet to play a Test match on home soil. His Test appearances has so far came in England, India and Sri Lanka.

First for Australia in 138 years In the process, Australia, for the first time since 1888, went without a spinner in a Test match at the SCG. That means, Australia went in with five pace options in Cameron Green, Webster, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland.

Australia vs England 5th Test playing XIs Australia: Travis Head, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith(c), Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey(w), Cameron Green, Beau Webster, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland