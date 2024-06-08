Australia will face defending champions England in a crucial T20 World Cup 2024 game. England's streak of never winning against a European team in Men's T20Is continues after match washout with Scotland.

Australia will clash with defending champions England on June 9 in a much-awaited T20 World Cup 2024 game. Interestingly, neither England nor Australia are leading Group B.

Scotland, with 3 points, leads the group. They gained an additional 1 point when their match with England on June 4 was washed out. As rain ended the cricket match between two European teams, England's streak of never winning against a European team in Men's T20Is continued.

Also Read: 'I'm tired of Pakistan team': Fans' reaction goes viral after loss against USA Moreover, the abandoned match makes it more difficult for England to qualify since they are left with only 1 point. Now, Jos Buttler's team must win against Australia to keep things going. Even though their next matches are against relatively-weaker teams like Namibia and Oman, they need to have their momentum going.

Australia, on the other hand, are coming from a win against Oman. Mitchell Marsh’s team won the match by 39 runs after making 164/5 in 20 overs. In reply, Oman made 125/9 in 20 overs. Marcus Stoinis was the Player of the Match after claiming 3 wickets for 19 and scoring an unbeaten 67 off 36 balls.

AUS vs ENG: Head-to-head in T20Is Australia and England have played 23 T20I cricket matches so far, and the record is quite balanced. Aussies have won 10 of those while the English have won 11 times.

Also Read: NED vs SA T20 World Cup match on June 9: Proteas to face their 'Achilles Heel' They have clashed four times in T20 World Cups. England have won twice, Australia once and one match did not produce any results.

AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup match: When and how to watch Star Sports Network will show the T20 World Cup 2024, including the Australia vs England match. You can watch it with English commentary on Star Sports 1 HD and SD channels. For Hindi commentary, tune into Star Sports 3 HD and SD channels.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma not playing India vs Pakistan match on June 9? Those who want to watch the live stream of the cricket match online can do so on the Disney+ Hotstar app. The Australia vs England T20I match on June 8 will start at 10:30 PM (India time).

