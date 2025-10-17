AUS vs IND: Australia forced to add Marnus Labuschagne in ODI squad against India after injury to star all-rounder

Australia suffered a huge blow ahead of their ODI series against India after all-rounder Cameron Green was rule out with a side strain. The development came in just two days before the start of the first ODI at Perth's Optus Stadium on October 19. Cricket Australia has announced in-form batter Marnus Labuschagne as replacement.

The injury of Green has been assessed as “low grade” but Cricket Australia didn't want to take any risk keeping in mind the Ashes series against England, which is just six weeks away. “Cameron Green has been ruled out of the (India) series having experienced low-grade side soreness at training this week,” Cricket Australia said.

“Green will complete a short period of rehabilitation and is tracking to return to play in round three of the Sheffield Shield to continue his preparation for the Ashes.”

What Cameron Green's loss for Australia means? Initially, Labuschagne wasn't a part of the three-match ODI squad against India. But the selectors couldn't think of anyone else after his scorching form in the domestic circuit. In his last four innings, Labuschagne has scored three hundreds for Queensland, including two in the One-Day Cup.

The other century came in a Sheffield Shield match. Labuschagne will join the Australian ODI squad once the current Sheffield Shield round finishes on Saturday. Green's absence meant Australia will miss the all-rounder's seam bowling. After undergoing a spinal surgery, Green played as a pure batter during loss to South Africa and the West Indies tour.

He has started bowling workloads in London in June ahead of the World Test Championship final. Green is the third replacement Australia did against India after Josh Philippe replaced wicketkeeper Josh Inglis (continues to recover from a calf strain) and Matthew Kuhnemann coming in for Adam Zampa (opted out due to family reasons.)

India vs Australia ODIs 2025 Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc. Game two onwards: Adam Zampa, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis