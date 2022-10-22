Aus Vs NZ 2022 T20I World Cup Highlights: Kiwis hammer Kangaroos by 89 runs

Aus Vs NZ 2022 T20I World Cup Highlights: Kiwis hammer Kangaroos by 89 runs2 min read . 04:32 PM IST
- The Aussie batting collapsed in just 17.1 overs and managed to score 111 runs against NZ's score of 200 runs by losing all wickets.
Kiwis for the first time since 2011 defeated Kangaroos in Australia and what a timing they chose – 2022 T20I World Cup. New Zealand on 22 October hammered Australia by 89 runs in the Super 12 Match 1 of the ongoing T20I World Cup.
Kiwis for the first time since 2011 defeated Kangaroos in Australia and what a timing they chose – 2022 T20I World Cup. New Zealand on 22 October hammered Australia by 89 runs in the Super 12 Match 1 of the ongoing T20I World Cup.
Despite losing the toss, when the New Zealand batters Finn Allen and Devon Conway entered the field, they set a terrific opening partnership. Allen scored 42 runs in just 16 balls, hitting 5 fours and 3 sixes with a strike rate of 262.5. While, Conway didn't lose his feet and scored 92 runs out of 58 balls and remained not out. Skipper Kane Willamson gave the most important support by scoring 23 runs in 23 balls, while James Neesham scored 26 runs in 13 balls, hitting 2 sixes. With this, the Kiwis reached 200 runs by losing 3 wickets in 20 overs.
Despite losing the toss, when the New Zealand batters Finn Allen and Devon Conway entered the field, they set a terrific opening partnership. Allen scored 42 runs in just 16 balls, hitting 5 fours and 3 sixes with a strike rate of 262.5. While, Conway didn't lose his feet and scored 92 runs out of 58 balls and remained not out. Skipper Kane Willamson gave the most important support by scoring 23 runs in 23 balls, while James Neesham scored 26 runs in 13 balls, hitting 2 sixes. With this, the Kiwis reached 200 runs by losing 3 wickets in 20 overs.
ALSO READ: T20 World Cup: Two-time champions West Indies knocked out after losing to Ireland
ALSO READ: T20 World Cup: Two-time champions West Indies knocked out after losing to Ireland
From the Australian side, the most successful bowlers remained to be Josh Hazlewood who clinched 2 wickets in 4 overs. Adam Zampa claimed the remaining one.
From the Australian side, the most successful bowlers remained to be Josh Hazlewood who clinched 2 wickets in 4 overs. Adam Zampa claimed the remaining one.
However, chasing 200 runs seemed to be difficult for the Aussies as from the beginning only, the batters were seen struggling to score runs. Apart from Glen Maxwell (28) and Pat Cummins (21), the Australian batter seemed bowing down in front of Kiwi bowling attack. The Aussie batting collapsed in just 17.1 overs and managed to score just 111 runs by losing all wickets.
However, chasing 200 runs seemed to be difficult for the Aussies as from the beginning only, the batters were seen struggling to score runs. Apart from Glen Maxwell (28) and Pat Cummins (21), the Australian batter seemed bowing down in front of Kiwi bowling attack. The Aussie batting collapsed in just 17.1 overs and managed to score just 111 runs by losing all wickets.
NZ's Tim Southee not only clinched 3 important wickets in just 2.1 overs, but his economy was the lowest (2.76). Next successful bowler was Mitchell Santner who too took 3 wickets, while Trent Boult took 2 wickets. Lockie Ferguson and Ish Sodhi took a wicket each.
NZ's Tim Southee not only clinched 3 important wickets in just 2.1 overs, but his economy was the lowest (2.76). Next successful bowler was Mitchell Santner who too took 3 wickets, while Trent Boult took 2 wickets. Lockie Ferguson and Ish Sodhi took a wicket each.
On 23 October, arch rivals India and Pakistan are going to face each other.
On 23 October, arch rivals India and Pakistan are going to face each other.