Aus Vs NZ 2022 T20I World Cup Highlights: Kiwis hammer Kangaroos by 89 runs

Despite losing the toss, when the New Zealand batters Finn Allen and Devon Conway entered the field, they set a terrific opening partnership. Allen scored 42 runs in just 16 balls, hitting 5 fours and 3 sixes with a strike rate of 262.5. While, Conway didn't lose his feet and scored 92 runs out of 58 balls and remained not out. Skipper Kane Willamson gave the most important support by scoring 23 runs in 23 balls, while James Neesham scored 26 runs in 13 balls, hitting 2 sixes. With this, the Kiwis reached 200 runs by losing 3 wickets in 20 overs.