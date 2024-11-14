Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Australia vs Pakistan 1st T20I Live Score: Mohammad Rizwan's men aim rare double Down Under

1 min read . Updated: 14 Nov 2024, 11:44 AM IST
Koushik Paul

Australia vs Pakistan 1st T20I Live Score: The Australia vs Pakistan first T20I will start at 1:30 PM IST in Brisbane. Pakistan have recently won the ODI series against Australia 2-1.

Australia vs Pakistan 1st T20I Live Score: Mohammad Rizwan's men aim rare double in Dow Under (AP)

Australia vs Pakistan 1st T20I Live Score: Having won the ODI series in Australia for the first time in 22 years, Pakistan will be chasing a rare double when both teams face-off in the first T20I at the Gabba in Brisbane on Thursday. Pakistan have never won a T20 international match against Australia on Australian soil. Australia, on the other hand, will be missing the services of Travis Head and regular captain Mitchell Marsh, who have been named in the squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India. Unfortunately, Cooper Connolly has been ruled out due to a hand injury, which he suffered during the Perth ODI.  

Australia vs Pakistan 1st T20I predicted XIs

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (C), Usman Khan, Babar Azam, Salman Ali Agha, Arafat Minhas, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Jahandad Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Sufiyan Muqeem, Haris Rauf

Australia: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matthew Short, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis (C), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson  

14 Nov 2024, 11:43:07 AM IST

Australia vs Pakistan 1st T20I Live: Pakistan's record in Australia

Pakistan are coming into the series after a convincing 2-1 win in the ODI series. This is also the first time Pakistan won a bilateral series in Australia since 2002. With that Mohammad Rizwan also became the first Pakistan captain after Waqar Younis to win a bilateral series in Australia. 

14 Nov 2024, 11:37:41 AM IST

Australia vs Pakistan 1st T20I Live: Hello and welcome

Hello and welcome to the first T20I between Australia and Pakistan in Brisbane. 

