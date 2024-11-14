Australia vs Pakistan 1st T20I Live Score: Having won the ODI series in Australia for the first time in 22 years, Pakistan will be chasing a rare double when both teams face-off in the first T20I at the Gabba in Brisbane on Thursday. Pakistan have never won a T20 international match against Australia on Australian soil. Australia, on the other hand, will be missing the services of Travis Head and regular captain Mitchell Marsh, who have been named in the squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India. Unfortunately, Cooper Connolly has been ruled out due to a hand injury, which he suffered during the Perth ODI.

Australia vs Pakistan 1st T20I predicted XIs

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (C), Usman Khan, Babar Azam, Salman Ali Agha, Arafat Minhas, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Jahandad Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Sufiyan Muqeem, Haris Rauf

Australia: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matthew Short, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis (C), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson