Australia vs Pakistan 1st T20I Live Score: Having won the ODI series in Australia for the first time in 22 years, Pakistan will be chasing a rare double when both teams face-off in the first T20I at the Gabba in Brisbane on Thursday. Pakistan have never won a T20 international match against Australia on Australian soil. Australia, on the other hand, will be missing the services of Travis Head and regular captain Mitchell Marsh, who have been named in the squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India. Unfortunately, Cooper Connolly has been ruled out due to a hand injury, which he suffered during the Perth ODI.
Australia vs Pakistan 1st T20I predicted XIs
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (C), Usman Khan, Babar Azam, Salman Ali Agha, Arafat Minhas, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Jahandad Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Sufiyan Muqeem, Haris Rauf
Australia: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matthew Short, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis (C), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson
Pakistan are coming into the series after a convincing 2-1 win in the ODI series. This is also the first time Pakistan won a bilateral series in Australia since 2002. With that Mohammad Rizwan also became the first Pakistan captain after Waqar Younis to win a bilateral series in Australia.
Hello and welcome to the first T20I between Australia and Pakistan in Brisbane.