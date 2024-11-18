Having already lost the T20I series, Pakistan would be looking for a consolation win over Australia in the third and final T20I at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Monday. Pakistan came into the series n the back of a record 2-1 ODI series win over Australia. However, things took a drastic turn in T20Is as Australia won the rain-marred first game by 29 runs in Brisbane. In the second T20I, the Pakistan pacers did a tremendous job to restrict the hosts below 150 but the batters surrendered in front of Spencer Johnson's 5/26 in Sydney. Abbas Afridi impressed with is all-round skills for Pakistan in the second game. Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20I playing XIs Australia: Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis(w/c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Adam Zampa Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Haseebullah Khan(w), Usman Khan, Agha Salman(c), Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Afridi, Jahandad Khan, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem

Australia vs Pakistan LIVE Score: Haseebullah Khan departs The pitch in Hobart is looking like a belter. Runs have started coming lately as Babar Azam will be key to Pakistan's batting today. OUTTT!!! Adam Zampa takes the wicket of Haseebullah Khan to bring Australia back into the game. PAK 62/2 (7)

Australia vs Pakistan LIVE Score: Babar Azam takes on Marcus Stoinis Babar Azam adds spark to the game with three fours off Marcus Stoinis as Pakistan reache the 50-run mark inside the powerplay. PAK 58/1 (6)

Australia vs Pakistan LIVE Score: Australia keep Pakistan at bay Both Spencer Johnson and Xavier Bartlett have kept the Pakistan batters at bay. Just four fours from the Pakistan batters in the first four overs, PAK 30/1 (4)

Australia vs Pakistan LIVE Score: Jahandad Khan speaks after debut

Australia vs Pakistan LIVE Score: Johnson strikes in first over OUTTTTT!!!!! Spencer Johnson who starred with a 5/26 in the second game, starts from where he left in Sydney. The right-handed pacer draws firrst blood today also as Sahibzada Farhan is caught by Xavier Bartlett. PAK 18/1 (2)

Australia vs Pakistan LIVE Score: It's game time in Hobart The temperature is cold in Hobart at 13 degrees. The players are out in the middle. Sahibzada Farhan and Babar Azam open the batting for Pakistan. Xavier Bartlett will open the attack for Australia. Babar starts with a four in the first over. PAK 10/0 (1)

Australia vs Pakistan LIVE Score: Will Jehandad Khan be able to impress on debut? Jehandad Khan has been impressive in domestic cricket. In fact the left-handed seamer fared pretty well for Lahore Qalandars in PSL.

Australia vs Pakistan LIVE Score: Pakistan opted to bat Pakistan have won the toss and they have opted to bat first in Hobart. 21-yea-old Jehandad Khan is making his debut for Pakistan. Mohammad Rizwan has rested himself. Australia are playing the same team from the previous game.

Australia vs Pakistan LIVE Score: Pakistan announce playing XI Pakistan have already announced their playing XI with skipper Mohammad Rizwan opting to rest. Agha Salman will lead the side in Rizwan's absence.



PAK playing XI: Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Haseebullah Khan (w), Usman Khan, Agha Salman (c), Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Afridi, Jahandad Khan, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem

Australia vs Pakistan LIVE Score: So far so good for Gillespie Jason Gilliespie was initially hired as the Test team coach. However, with Gary Kirsten walking away from the white-ball duties, Gillespie was given the task of managing the side for Pakistan's ongoing tour of Australia. The former Australian pacer did a commendable job as Pakistan defeated Australia in a bilateral ODI series for the first time in 22 years.

Australia vs Pakistan LIVE Score: Drama off the field There have been several reports of Jason Gillespie being replaced by Aaquib Javed. However, Pakistan Cricket Board has come out in public, refuting the claims. The PCB also added that Gillespie will be their coach for Pakistan's tour of South Africa.

Australia vs Pakistan LIVE Score: Tremendous job by Josh Inglis Australia have done a commendable job under Josh Inglis in the absence of Travis Head, Pat Cummins and Mitchel Marsh, who are a part of the squad for BGT.

Australia vs Pakistan LIVE Score: Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf shine for PAK Australia won both the game in the series so far. For Pakistan, the only positives have been Haris Rauf's four-wicket haul in the second game and Abbas Afridi's all-round display in both the matches.