AUS vs PAK: Mohammad Rizwan scripts history in Australia, joins Virat Kohli to achieve unique feat Down Under

Mohammad Rizwan became the second Pakistan captain and fourth overall to win a bilateral series on Australian soil after the Men in Green won the third ODI on Sunday in Perth to win the series 2-1. Having started the series with a narrow two-wicket loss to Australia in Melbourne, the Rizwan-led side made a quick turnaround in the next two games as pacers led Pakistan from the front.

The trio of Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah combined a total of 17 wickets in the second and third ODIs as Australia failed to cross the 200-run mark, thus making it easy for the Pakistan batters.

In the process, Rizwan became the second Pakistan captain after Waqar Younis to clinch a series victory in Australia. Waqar achieved the feat in 2002. The two other captains to win a bilateral series in Australia are India’s Virat Kohli (2019) and Sri Lankan Kumar Sangakkara (2010).

It was also Rizwan's first series win as a full-time captain. Pakistan's ODI series win comes after things weren't going right at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) prior to the series.

Babar Azam stepped down as Pakistan's white-ball captain for the second time in a year. As a result, Rizwan was given the responsibility. To add more to that, white-ball head coach Gary Kirsten too wasn't having a good time with the PCB officials.

The South African, who won the 2011 ODI World Cup with India, quit from his position. Test team head coach Jason Gillespie was given the charge on an interim basis for the tour of Australia.

Pakistan pacers dominate Australia On Sunday, Rizwan won the toss and sent the hosts to bat. Unable to handle the pace troika of Shah, Afridi and Rauf, Australia saw themselves reeling at 88/6 in the 21st over. Barring Matthew Short and Aaron Hardie, none of the Australian batters in top seven managed double digits. To add more to the misery, all-rounder Cooper Connolly had to retire hurt while he was on seven after being struck in the hand by Mohammad Hasnain.

Sean Abbot did try to provide some resistance with a valiant knock of 30, but lacked co-operation from his teammates as Australia were eventually bowled out for 140 in 31.5 overs. In return, Saim Ayub (42) and Abdullah Shafique (37) gave Pakistan a solid start as the visitors eventually romped home with 139 balls to spare.