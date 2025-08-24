AUS vs SA 3rd ODI: Cooper Connolly's magical spell powers Australia to become first team in history to achieve rare feat

If Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh and Cameron Green grabbed the headlines with the bat, youngster Cooper Connolly decided to rewrite history as Australia defeated South Africa by 276 runs in the third ODI on Sunday to avoid a series whitewash in Mackay. Having already won the ODI series, the Proteas had the perfect opportunity to make it 3-0.

But Connolly's magic with the ball left South Africa reeling and eventually surrendering to their biggest loss margin in terms of runs. Connolly returned with figures of 5/22 in six overs. Just two days after turning 22, Connolly became the youngest to claim a five-wicket haul for Australia.

The record was previously held by Craig McDermott, who scripted the same at the age of 22 years 204 days against Pakistan in 1987. Chasing an improbable 432 runs to win, South Africa never really got settled as they lost wickets at regular intervals.

Dewald Brevis, who scored a hundred in the t20Is, was the top scorer with 49 while Tony de Zorzi resisted with 33. However, the Proteas surrendered front of Connolly as South Africa were all out for 155. In the process, Australia also became the first team in history to beat South Africa by a margin of more than 250 runs in ODIs.

In the of 50-over format, as many as 14 teams have won by a margin of more than 250 runs, but in the 54-year history this is the first time any team have done against the Proteas.

Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green run havoc Earlier, Marsh (100) and Head (142) were greeted by bright sunshine in Mackay after opting to bat. The opening pair upped the ante to raise a 250-run opening stand, the fifth-highest in the format for Australia. Green joined the party, played his heart out and handsomely contributed to the prevailing blitzkrieg.

He took a mere 47 balls to raise his bat and celebrate the second-fastest hundred for Australia in the format. Alex Carey flaunted his boundary-hitting muscle and contributed with a quick-fire 50 not out from 37 balls.