AUS vs SA: 5-star Lungi Ngidi extends South Africa's dream run over Australia in bilateral ODIs, Proteas take 2-0 lead

South Africa rode on Lungi Ngidi's five-wicket haul to beat Australia by 84 runs in the second ODI against Australia on Friday and extend their dream run over their opponents in 50-over cricket. With this win, South Africa not only sealed the three-match series, but also won their fifth consecutive ODI series win over Australia. The Proteas had won the first game by 98 runs.

South Africa's streak started in 2016, followed by ODI series wins in 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2025. Before the ODI series, South Africa had lost the T20I series 1-2 against Australia. Chasing 278 runs to win, Australia had a disastrous start, losing Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne and captain Mitchell Marsh with just 38 runs on the board in the 10th over.

Cameron Green (38) and Josh Inglis (87) did try to resurrect the batting with a 67-run stand for the fourth wicket but Green was caught and bowled by Senuran Muthusamy to lose the plot. The game was over for Australia in the 36th over when Inglis was dismissed by Lungi Ngidi.

Ngidi's other wickets were Labuschagne, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett and Adam Zampa as the right-arm pacer finished with figures of 8.4-1-42-5. The final ODI will be played on August 24.

South Africa ride on Matthew Breetzke fifty to 277 Earlier, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma was rested as part of his workload management since a hamstring strain in June. Aiden Markram took over the captaincy but could not lead by example and fell for a duck in the second over after electing to bat first.

Xavier Bartlett claimed a second wicket when he had Ryan Rickelton caught behind in the sixth over. Matthew Breetzke hit Aaron Hardie for two sixes and a four in the bowler's first over and added 67 runs with Tony de Zorzi (38) to steady the innings.

Adam Zampa (3/63) broke the stand in the 16th over when the spinner took a return catch from de Zorzi. Nathan Ellis dismissed Breetzke and Dewald Brevis but South Africa, at 233/5 in 40 overs and with two set batters in the middle, still looked in a perfect position for a late flourish.

