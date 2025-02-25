Steve Smith's Australia are all set to take on South Africa for their second match of the Champions Trophy today. Despite missing many key players, Australia's victory against England has shown that they are not a side to be taken lightly at all.

Meanwhile, South Africa began their campaign with a dominating 107-run win over Afghanistan and will be hoping to continue that momentum.

Having lost up to 7 key players ahead of the Champions Trophy, Australia are left with a relatively inexperienced fast bowling pair and some holes in their middle order batting. By comparison, South Africa under Temba Bavuma look a very settled side with some world class players in Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram and David Miller.

Rawalpindi weather report: According to The Weather Channel, there is a 100% chance of rain during the day and a 90% chance during the night. The forecaster predicts that up to a quarter of an inch of rain could fall during the day, rising to an inch at night.

Rawalpindi pitch report: The Rawalpindi stadium is likey to present a flat pitch which is likely to yield a run fest. There will ,however, be some help to the spinners as the game goes on, with the pitch slowing down.

Meanwhile, dew is also likely to play a part later in the match, meaning that the team winning the toss would want to bowl first.

In the 27 ODI matches played so far at the venue, the team batting first has won 14 matches while the chasing side has claimed 12 victories and 1 match was tied. The highest total at this venue was 337/3, posted by Pakistan against New Zealand