AUS vs SA: Dewald Brevis breaks own T20I record just after four days against Australia in series decider - Check details

Just four days after scripting history for South Africa against Australia, Dewald Brevis broke his own record on Saturday during the third and final game of the ongoing T20I series at the Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns. The right-hander, who went into record books in the second game with a fastest T20I fifty against Australia by an South African in 25 balls, took three balls less to better his own record, en route to his second consecutive half-century in international cricket.

Brevis' 22-ball fifty was also the quickest against Australia on Australian soil bettering England's Ravi Bopara's 23-ball effort in Hobart in 2014. The third fastest t20I fifty against Australia by a South African belongs to JP Duminy who scored a 31-ball half-century in Melbourne in 2009.

Coming to bat inside the powerplay after the fall of Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Brevis started from where he left in the second game. He was particularly brutal against Aaron Hardie as Brevis smashed four sixes off the Australia in the 10th over to bring up his second T20I fifty.

He was finally dismissed for 26-ball 53, following an excellent catch from Glenn Maxwell off Nathan Ellis. During his innings, Brevis hit just one four and six sixes to entertain the crowd.

Dewald Brevis powers South Africa to 172/7 Riding on Brevis' fifty, South Africa reached 172/7 in the series decider against Australia. Pretorius (24) and Tristan Stubbs (25) got starts but couldn't convert into big ones. In the end it was Rassie Van der Dussen, whose 38 not out off 26 balls gave South Africa the much-needed push.