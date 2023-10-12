AUS vs SA, ICC World Cup 2023 match today: When, where and how to watch; live-streaming details
Australia will take on South Africa on October 12 in the 10th ODI World Cup 2023 match at Ekana International Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Australia vs South Africa Lucknow ODI will start at 2 pm
Australia will take on South Africa on October 12 in the 10th ODI World Cup 2023 match at Ekana International Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Australia vs South Africa Lucknow ODI is a day-night match and will start at 2 pm.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message