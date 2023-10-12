Australia will take on South Africa on October 12 in the 10th ODI World Cup 2023 match at Ekana International Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Australia vs South Africa Lucknow ODI will start at 2 pm

Australia will take on South Africa on October 12 in the 10th ODI World Cup 2023 match at Ekana International Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Australia vs South Africa Lucknow ODI is a day-night match and will start at 2 pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It would be the second match of both the teams in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. In its first match, Australia was defeated by India by six wickets (with 52 balls remaining) in their campaign opener at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 8, 2023.

It is also the second match of South Africa. The first match of South Africa were against Sri Lanka, in which the Proteas defeated the Lions by 102 runs on October 7, 2023 in Delhi. This would be the sixth ODI between the two countries in just over a month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Australia (possible XI) (1) David Warner, (2) Mitchell Marsh, (3) Steven Smith, (4) Marnus Labuschagne, (5) Glenn Maxwell, (6) Alex Carey (wk), (7) Marcus Stoinis/Cameron Green, (8) Pat Cummins (capt), (9) Mitchell Starc, (10) Adam Zampa, (11) Josh Hazlewood

South Africa (possible XI) (1) Quinton de Kock (wk), (2) Temba Bavuma (capt), (3) Rassie van der Dussen, (4) Aiden Markram, (5) Heinrich Klaasen, (6) David Miller, (7) Marco Jansen, (8) Gerald Coetzee/Tabraiz Shamsi, (9) Keshav Maharaj, (10) Kagiso Rabada, (11) Lungi Ngidi {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Australia vs South Africa match: Weather prediction The weather conditions in Lucknow are set to be hazy. According to AccuWeather, there is zero percent probability of rain and thunderstorms in Lucknow today.

The temperature is expected to range between 35 degrees to 22 degrees Celsius and winds are expected to blow at the speed of around 9 km/hr in the west direction in the day and 7km/h south-east in the night. The possibility of wind gusts with a speed of 25 km/h in the daytime and 13 km/h in night cannot be ruled out. The probability of cloud cover is zero percent.

Australia vs South Africa match today: When, where and how to watch Australia vs South Africa match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Social media giant Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Threads. The match will start at 2 pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

