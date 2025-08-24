AUS vs SA 3rd ODI: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green run havoc - List of 400-plus totals in one-day cricket

Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green, all scored a hundred each as Australia posted a mammoth 431/2 in 50 overs against South Africa in the third ODI against South Africa on Sunday at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay. It was Australia's third 400-plus total in ODIs and their second against South Africa in the 50-over cricket. Australia's first 400-plus total in ODIs came way back in 2006 in an iconic clash at Johannesburg.
Opting to bat first, Head and Marsh stitched a mammoth 250-run opening stand, thus taking the game away from the Proteas. It was also the third time in ODIs that both openers have scored hundreds in same innings after India's Sourav Ganguly (127) and Sachin Tendulkar (101) in 2001 and English pair of Vikram Solanki (106) and Marcus Trescothick (114 not out) (ENG) in 2003. Head was finally dismissed by Keshav Maharaj in the 35th over for 142, which was laced with 17 fours and five sixes.
Marsh followed soon two overs later when the Australian captain was caught by Ryan Rickelton off Senuran Muthusamy for 100. Despite the two quick wickets, the Australian rampage didn't stop as Green and Alex Carey took on the hapless South African attack with an unbeaten third wicket stand of 164 runs. While Green remained unbeaten on 118, Carey was not out on exact 50. It was also the first time that three Australian players have scored hundreds in an ODI innings.
|Date
|Score
|Team
|Opponent
|Venue
|Result
|Mar 12, 2006
|434/4
|Australia
|South Africa
|Johannesburg
|Lost
|Mar 12, 2006
|438/9
|South Africa
|Australia
|Johannesburg
|Won
|Jul 4, 2006
|443/9
|Sri Lanka
|Netherlands
|Amstelveen
|Won
|Sep 20, 2006
|418/5
|South Africa
|Zimbabwe
|Potchefstroom
|Won
|Mar 19, 2007
|413/5
|India
|Bermuda
|Port of Spain
|Won
|Jul 1, 2008
|402/2
|New Zealand
|Ireland
|Aberdeen, Scotland
|Won
|Dec 15, 2009
|414/7
|India
|Sri Lanka
|Rajkot
|Won
|Dec 15, 2009
|411/8
|Sri Lanka
|India
|Rajkot
|Lost
|Feb 24, 2010
|401/3
|India
|South Africa
|Gwalior
|Won
|Dec 8, 2011
|418/5
|India
|West Indies
|Indore
|Won
|Nov 13, 2014
|404/5
|India
|Sri Lanka
|Kolkata
|Won
|Jan 18, 2015
|439/2
|South Africa
|West Indies
|Johannesburg
|Won
|Feb 27, 2015
|408/5
|South Africa
|West Indies
|Sydney
|Won
|Mar 3, 2015
|411/4
|South Africa
|Ireland
|Canberra
|Won
|Mar 4, 2015
|417/6
|Australia
|Afghanistan
|Perth
|Won
|Jun 9, 2015
|408/9
|England
|New Zealand
|Birmingham
|Won
|Oct 25, 2015
|438/4
|South Africa
|India
|Mumbai
|Won
|Aug 30, 2016
|444/3
|England
|Pakistan
|Nottingham
|Won
|Jun 19, 2018
|481/6
|England
|Australia
|Nottingham
|Won
|Feb 22, 2019
|418/6
|England
|West Indies
|St George's
|Won
|Jun 24, 2019
|421/10
|West Indies
|New Zealand
|Bristol
|Won
|Jun 17, 2022
|498/4
|England
|Netherlands
|Amstelveen
|Won
|Dec 10, 2022
|409/8
|India
|Bangladesh
|Chattogram
|Won
|Jun 26, 2023
|408/6
|Zimbabwe
|United States
|Harare
|Won
|Sep 15, 2023
|416/5
|South Africa
|Australia
|Centurion
|Won
|Oct 7, 2023
|428/5
|South Africa
|Sri Lanka
|Delhi
|Won
|Nov 4, 2023
|401/6
|New Zealand
|Pakistan
|Bengaluru
|Lost
|Nov 12, 2023
|410/4
|India
|Netherlands
|Bengaluru
|Won
|May 29, 2025
|400/8
|England
|West Indies
|Birmingham
|Won
|Aug 24, 2025
|431/2
|Australia
|South Africa
|Mackay
|TBD
South Africa have already won the three-match series, having won the first two games comfortably. South Africa won the first game by 98 runs before winning the second by 84 runs.
