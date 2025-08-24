AUS vs SA 3rd ODI: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green run havoc - List of 400-plus totals in one-day cricket

Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green, all scored a hundred each as Australia posted a mammoth 431/2 in 50 overs against South Africa in the third ODI against South Africa on Sunday at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay. It was Australia's third 400-plus total in ODIs and their second against South Africa in the 50-over cricket. Australia's first 400-plus total in ODIs came way back in 2006 in an iconic clash at Johannesburg.

Opting to bat first, Head and Marsh stitched a mammoth 250-run opening stand, thus taking the game away from the Proteas. It was also the third time in ODIs that both openers have scored hundreds in same innings after India's Sourav Ganguly (127) and Sachin Tendulkar (101) in 2001 and English pair of Vikram Solanki (106) and Marcus Trescothick (114 not out) (ENG) in 2003. Head was finally dismissed by Keshav Maharaj in the 35th over for 142, which was laced with 17 fours and five sixes.

Marsh followed soon two overs later when the Australian captain was caught by Ryan Rickelton off Senuran Muthusamy for 100. Despite the two quick wickets, the Australian rampage didn't stop as Green and Alex Carey took on the hapless South African attack with an unbeaten third wicket stand of 164 runs. While Green remained unbeaten on 118, Carey was not out on exact 50. It was also the first time that three Australian players have scored hundreds in an ODI innings.

List of 400-plus totals in ODI cricket

Date Score Team Opponent Venue Result Mar 12, 2006 434/4 Australia South Africa Johannesburg Lost Mar 12, 2006 438/9 South Africa Australia Johannesburg Won Jul 4, 2006 443/9 Sri Lanka Netherlands Amstelveen Won Sep 20, 2006 418/5 South Africa Zimbabwe Potchefstroom Won Mar 19, 2007 413/5 India Bermuda Port of Spain Won Jul 1, 2008 402/2 New Zealand Ireland Aberdeen, Scotland Won Dec 15, 2009 414/7 India Sri Lanka Rajkot Won Dec 15, 2009 411/8 Sri Lanka India Rajkot Lost Feb 24, 2010 401/3 India South Africa Gwalior Won Dec 8, 2011 418/5 India West Indies Indore Won Nov 13, 2014 404/5 India Sri Lanka Kolkata Won Jan 18, 2015 439/2 South Africa West Indies Johannesburg Won Feb 27, 2015 408/5 South Africa West Indies Sydney Won Mar 3, 2015 411/4 South Africa Ireland Canberra Won Mar 4, 2015 417/6 Australia Afghanistan Perth Won Jun 9, 2015 408/9 England New Zealand Birmingham Won Oct 25, 2015 438/4 South Africa India Mumbai Won Aug 30, 2016 444/3 England Pakistan Nottingham Won Jun 19, 2018 481/6 England Australia Nottingham Won Feb 22, 2019 418/6 England West Indies St George's Won Jun 24, 2019 421/10 West Indies New Zealand Bristol Won Jun 17, 2022 498/4 England Netherlands Amstelveen Won Dec 10, 2022 409/8 India Bangladesh Chattogram Won Jun 26, 2023 408/6 Zimbabwe United States Harare Won Sep 15, 2023 416/5 South Africa Australia Centurion Won Oct 7, 2023 428/5 South Africa Sri Lanka Delhi Won Nov 4, 2023 401/6 New Zealand Pakistan Bengaluru Lost Nov 12, 2023 410/4 India Netherlands Bengaluru Won May 29, 2025 400/8 England West Indies Birmingham Won Aug 24, 2025 431/2 Australia South Africa Mackay TBD