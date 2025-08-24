Subscribe

AUS vs SA 3rd ODI: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green run havoc - List of 400-plus totals in one-day cricket

Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh and Cameron Green, all scored hundreds as Australia post 431/2 in 50 overs against South Africa in the third and final ODI. It was Australia's third 400-plus total in ODIs and second against South Africa.

Koushik Paul
Updated24 Aug 2025, 02:27 PM IST
Advertisement
Australia's Cameron Green celebrates his hundred against South Africa in the 3rd ODI.
Australia's Cameron Green celebrates his hundred against South Africa in the 3rd ODI. (AFP)

Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green, all scored a hundred each as Australia posted a mammoth 431/2 in 50 overs against South Africa in the third ODI against South Africa on Sunday at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay. It was Australia's third 400-plus total in ODIs and their second against South Africa in the 50-over cricket. Australia's first 400-plus total in ODIs came way back in 2006 in an iconic clash at Johannesburg.

Advertisement

Opting to bat first, Head and Marsh stitched a mammoth 250-run opening stand, thus taking the game away from the Proteas. It was also the third time in ODIs that both openers have scored hundreds in same innings after India's Sourav Ganguly (127) and Sachin Tendulkar (101) in 2001 and English pair of Vikram Solanki (106) and Marcus Trescothick (114 not out) (ENG) in 2003. Head was finally dismissed by Keshav Maharaj in the 35th over for 142, which was laced with 17 fours and five sixes.

Also Read | AUS vs SA 3rd ODI: Temba Bavuma returns as Proteas eye historic series sweep

Marsh followed soon two overs later when the Australian captain was caught by Ryan Rickelton off Senuran Muthusamy for 100. Despite the two quick wickets, the Australian rampage didn't stop as Green and Alex Carey took on the hapless South African attack with an unbeaten third wicket stand of 164 runs. While Green remained unbeaten on 118, Carey was not out on exact 50. It was also the first time that three Australian players have scored hundreds in an ODI innings.

Advertisement

List of 400-plus totals in ODI cricket

DateScoreTeamOpponentVenueResult
Mar 12, 2006434/4AustraliaSouth AfricaJohannesburgLost
Mar 12, 2006438/9South AfricaAustraliaJohannesburgWon
Jul 4, 2006443/9Sri LankaNetherlandsAmstelveenWon
Sep 20, 2006418/5South AfricaZimbabwePotchefstroomWon
Mar 19, 2007413/5IndiaBermudaPort of SpainWon
Jul 1, 2008402/2New ZealandIrelandAberdeen, ScotlandWon
Dec 15, 2009414/7IndiaSri LankaRajkotWon
Dec 15, 2009411/8Sri LankaIndiaRajkotLost
Feb 24, 2010401/3IndiaSouth AfricaGwaliorWon
Dec 8, 2011418/5IndiaWest IndiesIndoreWon
Nov 13, 2014404/5IndiaSri LankaKolkataWon
Jan 18, 2015439/2South AfricaWest IndiesJohannesburgWon
Feb 27, 2015408/5South AfricaWest IndiesSydneyWon
Mar 3, 2015411/4South AfricaIrelandCanberraWon
Mar 4, 2015417/6AustraliaAfghanistanPerthWon
Jun 9, 2015408/9EnglandNew ZealandBirminghamWon
Oct 25, 2015438/4South AfricaIndiaMumbaiWon
Aug 30, 2016444/3EnglandPakistanNottinghamWon
Jun 19, 2018481/6EnglandAustraliaNottinghamWon
Feb 22, 2019418/6EnglandWest IndiesSt George'sWon
Jun 24, 2019421/10West IndiesNew ZealandBristolWon
Jun 17, 2022498/4EnglandNetherlandsAmstelveenWon
Dec 10, 2022409/8IndiaBangladeshChattogramWon
Jun 26, 2023408/6ZimbabweUnited StatesHarareWon
Sep 15, 2023416/5South AfricaAustraliaCenturionWon
Oct 7, 2023428/5South AfricaSri LankaDelhiWon
Nov 4, 2023401/6New ZealandPakistanBengaluruLost
Nov 12, 2023410/4IndiaNetherlandsBengaluruWon
May 29, 2025400/8EnglandWest IndiesBirminghamWon
Aug 24, 2025431/2AustraliaSouth AfricaMackayTBD
Also Read | AUS vs SA: Lungi Ngidi extends South Africa's dream run over Australia in ODIs

South Africa have already won the three-match series, having won the first two games comfortably. South Africa won the first game by 98 runs before winning the second by 84 runs. 

 
Cricket
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay updated with India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement, match schedule, and all key team news here.
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsAUS vs SA 3rd ODI: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green run havoc - List of 400-plus totals in one-day cricket
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts