AUS vs SA, WTC 2025 final: Aiden Markram's match-winning ton powers South Africa end 27-year ICC trophy drought

Aiden Markram's majestic hundred powered South Africa to their maiden World Test Championship (WTC) title, beating Australia by five wickets in the final at the iconic Lord's on Saturday. The Proteas thus became the third new team to win the WTC after New Zealand and Australia in 2021 and 2023 respectively.

This is also South Africa second major ICC title after winning ICC KnockOut Trophy (now Champions Trophy) in 1998. South Africa's WTC triumph comes after the Proteas finished runners-up to India last year in the T20 World Cup in the USA and Caribbean.

Chasing 282 runs to win in the fourth innings. Markram and captaim Temba Bavuma set the platform after losing Ryan Rickelton and Wiaan Muldera cheaply. But it was the 147-run stand between Bavuma and Markram for the third wicket that took the game away from the Pat Cummins-led Australian team.

Although Bavuma, after battling hamstring pain, was dismissed for 66 on Saturday morning, it was Markram who took the game along only to be dismissed with just six runs required. Markram finished with 136 runs from 207 balls, including 14 fours.