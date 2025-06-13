AUS vs SA, WTC 2025 final: Can South Africa win while chasing in fourth innings? What do previous records say?

The ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final is poised for a thrilling conclusion after Australia lead by 218 runs despite losing eight wickets in the second innings at Day 2 stumps against South Africa at Lord's. After Australia were bundled for 212 in the first innings, South Africa managed just 138, thus conceding a 74-run lead to the defending champions. At the close of Day 2, Australia are 144/8.

The WTC 2025 final is proving to be a landmark Test for the fast bowlers. Following Kagiso Rabada's 5/51 on Day 1, Australia captain Pat Cummins entered history books with a 6/28 to get to 300 wickets. South Africa lost their last five wickets in first innings for 12 runs in 5.5 overs.

Rabada was once again in action in the Australian second innings with the wickets of Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green before Lungi Ngidi took three wickets, including Steve Smith (13), in an inspired spell.

Tottering at 73/7, Australia managed to rebuild in the final hour through a crucial eighth-wicket partnership of 61 between wicketkeeper Alex Carey (43) and Mitchell Starc (16 not out). As many as 14 wickets tumbled for the second straight day.

With the WTC 2025 final heading towards to a potentially final day on Friday, South Africa will have a task cut out, especially by their batters at Lord's. The Proteas are seeking its first ICC trophy this century.

What happened in previous two WTC finals? The big question is will South Africa be able to chase in the fourth innings and win their first ICC title while chasing. In the inaugural WTC final in 2021, India were all out for 217 in the first innings before New Zealand managed to score 249, thus taking a 32-run lead.

The then Virat Kohli-led side managed just 170 in the second innings, giving a 139-run target for the Kiwis to win the inaugural WTC final. New Zealand romped home with eight wickets in hand.

In the 2023 WTC final, Australia dominated from the start to post 469 in their first innings. India conceded a huge 173-run lead after they were bowled out for 296. In the second innings, Australia declared at 270/8, thus giving a target of 444 runs to the Indians. Indi were all out for 234.