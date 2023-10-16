AUS vs SL, ICC World Cup 2023 match: Mitchell Starc warns Kusal Perera of ‘mankading’
Mitchell Starc Monday left Kusal Perera with a warning despite the Sri Lankan player being well outside the crease at the non-striker's end when the fast bowler had pulled up in his run-up in the fourth ball of the very first over
Despite 'run out at the non-striker's end' being a legitimate form of dismissal in ICC rule book, Australia's Mitchell Starc Monday left Kusal Perera with a warning despite the Sri Lankan player being well outside the crease at the non-striker's end when the fast bowler had pulled up in his run-up in the fourth ball of the very first over in the ICC World Cup 2023 match at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on October 16, 2023.
#KusalPerera leaves the crease early. Starc let's the umpire know about it. Left the crease early again, warned Kusal Perera this time. Refused to get him out through 'Mankad' twice. Good sportsmanship from Starc," reacted another user.
