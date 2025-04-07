Aussie batter sends WTC Final reminder with dream Lords century

London [UK], April 7 (ANI): Australian left-hander Marcus Harris has given selectors something to think about ahead of the World Test Championship final against South Africa, compiling a century in the UK's County Championship.

Harris made 138 for Lancashire against Middlesex at Lord's, fittingly the venue for the Final beginning on June 11.

Whilst known for his work at the top of the order, Harris came in at No.4, hitting 21 boundaries before the visitors were bowled out for 359, in reply to Middlesex's 260. The century was Harris' 30th in First Class cricket.

The 32-year-old was handed a reprieve when batting at 11 after Middlesex wicket-keeper Jack Davies failed to complete a stumping chance off the bowling of Zafar Gohar. Gohar would go on to dismiss Harris to end Lancashire's innings, as per ICC.

Harris was pleased to make an early contribution for his new county.

"To get a hundred in your first game for a new county's always good," Harris said at stumps on day two as quoted by ICC.

"But then to do it at Lord's, it is probably the best ground in the world, so that is definitely a bucket list thing," he added.

Harris fell off Australia's central contract list in 2024, with Usman Khawaja and Sam Konstas the only red-ball openers on the list for 2025/2026.

Konstas is tipped to earn the opening spot back for the Final, in spite of missing out on a spot in Australia's squad for their successful tour of Sri Lanka.

Selectors opted for Travis Head at the top of the order in slower Sri Lankan conditions, though the nature of the Lord's surface all but guarantees Head's move back down the order, opening up a spot alongside Khawaja at the top.

Tom Banton meanwhile gave his chances of an England recall for the new World Test Championship cycle a boost, posting the fifth-highest score in the County Championship's 135-year history, a knock of 371 against Worcestershire in Taunton.

The 26-year-old batted for nearly nine hours and faced 403 deliveries, hitting 56 fours and two sixes to break Somerset's record for highest individual score, previously held by former Australian international and coach Justin Langer, who scored 342 against Surrey in 2006.

Coming out with his side in a hole at 39/3, Banton combined with Somerset wicketkeeper James Rew for a 371-run partnership for the fifth wicket, before finishing unbeaten on 344* at the end of day two.

Banton was dismissed by Tom Hinley early on day three, with Somerset subsequently declaring their innings at 670/7.

"I would not lie, I was pretty tired out there and I kept saying to myself 'just keep batting, keep going'," Banton said.

"There were a few moments when I felt I wanted to be back in the dressing room, but I thought this was not going to happen again, and I wanted to go for the record tonight, so I tried to play my shots when possible."

The knock is befitting of England's Bazball approach under coach Brendon McCullum, with teammate and England international Jack Leach believing his efforts could prove valuable for the Test team moving forward.

"His talent has never been questioned and is such that he could play for England in all formats," Leach said of Banton.

"Sometimes it takes some low moments to help a player reach the next level with his game and he has been through those.